Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Explains How Kevin Feige Joined ‘Star Wars’

After December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney will sideline the brand from the big screen for a time as CEO Bob Iger admitted to overusing the title too quickly. Initially, this cinematic hiatus was meant to last three years as Star Wars continued on Disney+ with The Mandalorian and other live-action series. But Lucasfilm and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss parted ways on a planned 2022 film last month, and the status of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s spinoff trilogy remains unclear. One thing we do know for certain, however, is that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is preparing to produce a Star Wars movie at some point in the future.

The news that Feige, the mastermind behind the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, was developing a Star Wars movie for Disney was first reported back in September. Given the growing time commitments demanded by the MCU, one would think Feige unable to hop universes. But it was the producer’s work on Sony’s rebooted Spider-Man series that convinced all parties involved that this was do-able.

“Kevin has been a huge fan of Star Wars, and he’s made that pretty clear,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Rolling Stone. “And I think when he went off to do a couple of the Spider-Man movies, he realized that he could kind of step in and out of what he’s doing specifically with just Marvel. He talked to us, and he talked to the studio and said, ‘You know, Is there any chance I could step in and do one of the Star Wars movies?’ And I thought it was a pretty cool idea. So we’re just beginning to talk about what that might be and when that might be. But it’s a ways off.”

Next year will see just two MCU features released in addition to the blockbuster TV series Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. In 2021, however, Marvel plans to release a studio record of four films and four additional Disney+ series. If Disney holds firm on its 2022 Star Wars release date, it’s unlikely that Feige’s project will be ready in time.

Earlier this year, BuzzFeed News reported that Laeta Kalogridis (Avatar, Shutter Island) was writing an adaptation of the beloved video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for Lucasfilm. If true, perhaps that film will take the vacated spot.