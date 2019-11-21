The Weeknd Paid $25 Million for a Sleek Los Angeles Penthouse

Aside from a freshly reactivated Instagram account and lots of rumors about music coming up in the (somewhat) near future, The Weeknd also has a very fancy new Los Angeles penthouse.

The musician doled out approximately $25 million for the sleek aerie in an exclusive high-rise building, reports TMZ. The sprawling residence spans 8,215 square feet, with bespoke stone, imported wide plank white oak floors and custom wood veneer millwork walls throughout.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode features glass and lacquer doors, with an oversized great room complete with a wet bar, a marble island and counter seating, game area, lots of lounging nooks and backlit built-in shelving.

The custom Antonio Citterio-designed kitchen is fitted with Miele appliances and grey countertops, and is adjacent to the dining area. There’s also a wall of glass-enclosed wine storage and a private gym.

The master suite has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, with a sitting nook, built-in bookshelves and a balcony, while the marble-bedecked bathroom is equipped with a freestanding modern soaking tub.

According to TMZ, The Weeknd is already all moved into his new home. It appears the penthouse was offered furnished, with pieces from Giorgetti, B&B Italia, Armani Casa, Poltrona Frau and other luxe designers, though it’s not clear if The Weeknd chose to instead bring in his own furniture.

The Weeknd already owns a house on the West Coast, as he purchased a mansion in Hidden Hills for $18.2 million in 2017. He’s also been renting a $60,000 a month four-bedroom triplex penthouse in Tribeca, where he was previously living with his then-girlfriend Bella Hadid.