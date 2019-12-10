Tim Cook Meets World’s Oldest (and Youngest) App Developers in Japan

Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t update social media often. But in the past two days, the Apple chief executive has been on a Twitter marathon broadcasting his visit to Japan, where he met and greeted local Apple employees, key pop cultural figures and app developers of all age groups—from as young as 13 all the way to 84 years old.

On his first day in Japan, Cook met with the 84-year-old Masako Wakamiya, the world’s oldest app developer who released her first iPhone app in 2017, and 13-year-old Jun Takano, who’s believed to be the youngest in her profession.

“What a treat to reunite with Masako san and Hikari san, some of our imaginative developers who prove that no matter your age, coding opens up new opportunities to follow your dreams!” Cook tweeted on Sunday, shortly after arriving in Tokyo.

Cook had previously met with both Wakamiya and Takano in the U.S. at the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where Wakamiya discussed the iPhone’s usability issues for seniors with the Apple CEO.

“I explained to Mr. Cook that smartphones are not designed for senior users, some of whom have trouble hearing and seeing,” she told The Japan Times in a 2018 interview.

The latest meetings took place at the Apple Omotesando store, which opened in 2014 and recently completed a major renovation.

Later in the day, Cook had a meal with Japanese singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino, who was the first Japanese DJ on Beats 1, and visited Keio University’s School of Medicine to learn about how doctors have made use of Apple Watch and CareKit.

On Monday, Cook continued his journey with a visit to the newly opened Apple Marunouchi store, the country’s largest, where he met with students from a local primary school. He then stopped by Seiko Advance, an Apple supplier, and the office of celebrity anime special effect artist Shinji Higuchi to see how he uses the iPhone 11 Pro Max to create artwork.

These meticulously planned meet-and-greets are an important part of Cook’s job as the chief executive of the world’s most valuable tech company. During his eight-year tenure, he has visited many key Apple markets, including China, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the UK.

