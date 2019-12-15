Apple’s New Mac Pro Desktop Costs Up to $50,000—More Than a Tesla Cybertruck

If you have a casual $50,000 lying around this holiday season, you may be tempted to splurge on a Tesla Cybertruck (available for pre-order) or a classic BMW gas car. But in case you are looking for something less flashy yet undoubtedly luxurious and technology-infused, Apple, best known for its mass-market iPhone and MacBook gadgets, has an option for you in that price range.

SEE ALSO: HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Producer Rates Bill Gates’ Cameo Performance in Series Finale

This week, Apple’s newest version of the Mac Pro desktop, which was announced in June, went on sale on Apple’s website. The high-end machine designed for hardcore developers and professional video producers, starts at $5,999 and goes all the way up to over $50,000 (yes, you read that right) when fully upgraded to top-of-the-line configurations.

For a total of $53,248, you will get a 28-core 2.5 GHz Intel processor, 1.5 TB of memory, 4 TB of storage, and two 32 GB graphics cards.

But that price doesn’t include a monitor. If you want the fancy monitor designed specifically for the Mac Pro, the 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR, you’d be adding another $5,999 to your bill.

You can also add a set of wheels (to help you move the machine around) for an extra $400 and the AppleCare+ packages for under $1,000.

Will it have buyers? The answer is apparently a sure yes. While some stunned Apple fans flocked to social media to vent their disbelief at the new Mac Pro’s hefty price tag, tech industry insiders pointed out that it’s actually not overpriced for a professional-grade workstation.

“The Mac Pro isn’t a consumer-level machine that is actively competing with Apple’s other Macs for the target market. The Mac Pro is a true professional workstation designed for the likes of Pixar, Adobe, and other organizations,” Apple Insider editors explained.

“If you are doing high-end work where you need a work-horse machine this, then this is nothing new,” Daniel Wetteroth, a seasoned engineer and developer, wrote in a popular comment on LinkedIn. “99.9 percent of all consumers will have no need for this. The only thing new here is Apple has made it easy for someone not in that arena to access a high-end machine if they have the funds.”

For comparison, most PC equivalents of the Apple Mac Pro are priced in a similar range. A Dell workstation, for example, costs $5,851 (after $2,522 in holiday savings), while a comparable HP workstation, costs $10,633, according to Apple Insider.