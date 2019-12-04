Away’s New Williamsburg Pop-up Experience Is Like Shopping in the Clouds









The holiday season can make both shopping and travel rather stressful activities, but Away’s latest store experience is trying to fix that this year. Away opened a new pop-up shop in Williamsburg, where customers can peruse the lifestyle and travel brand’s entire collection to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list this year (and perhaps an item or two to treat yourself) among a rather soothing atmosphere.

The shop is designed with the aim of creating a feeling of shopping “among the clouds,” which is why the walls, floors and pretty much the entire interior is covered in a cloud print, with lots of baby blue and soft white. There are even “windows” designed to look like you’re in an airplane, peering out at the sky from up in the air as you browse carry-on suitcases and travel totes.

The pop-up, located at 111 North 3rd Street, is open everyday until January 5, and there will be programming exclusive to the boutique in the next few weeks. If you’re in the Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend, try to stop by on Saturday or Sunday at some point before December 22, when the store offers hand-painted monogramming to give your new Away bag a more unique look.

Away’s full product line is available at the store, including its classic polycarbonate luggage, newly launched Luminous Collection, jewelry boxes, backpacks and weekenders, plus all the little accessories and über giftable pieces like The Mini, which the brand rereleased this holiday season.

Even though the pop-up is closing up shop on January 5, Away is returning to the space in 2020 in a big way—the brand is opening a permanent store in the location next year, with a new aesthetic, experiences and products, plus limited edition collections.