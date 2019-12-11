Chanel’s New Pop-up at the Standard Is a Stylish, High-Tech Winter Wonderland

Chanel is opening a pop-up at the Standard for just four days. Scroll through to peek inside the stylish destination.









Holiday pop-ups just got that much more fashionable, as Chanel is opening a festive spot at the Standard High Line in New York. Each year, the hotel reveals its ice skating rink, and this season, Chanel is taking over that space from December 12 to 15, and transforming it into a very stylish winter wonderland inspired by the French fashion house’s holiday campaign for No. 5 L’Eau.

The very Chanel pop-up, aptly dubbed “Chanel N°5 in the Snow,” is open to the public, but only for these four wintry days. Visitors who stop by the space can go ice skating, of course, as well as taste seasonal bites, sip hot chocolate and prepare for many a good photo op—Chanel definitely knows how to make an Instagrammable setting.

Chanel’s holiday campaign for its classic, beloved No. 5 fragrance stars Lily-Rose Depp, with the model outfitted in a vintage-inspired look (complete with a plush white beret cap with a pearl-adorned Chanel logo) under the snow. She gazes into a snow globe that she (very excitedly) discovers holds Chanel No. 5.

Chanel’s short-term holiday destination at the Standard resembles a chic ski chalet, with plenty of trees, wreaths and twinkling lights, as well as strategically placed ice skates and Chanel-branded skis, snowshoes and a sled.

The pop-up will also feature the debut of a special new AR experience, in which visitors can interact with a personalized snow globe. It unveiled the technology at a private event at the pop-up, and will then be available to the public. Make sure you stop by the festive destination before December 15—it’s free to the public, so you can experience Chanel without handing over a small fortune for a new bag.