Flour Shop and Pottery Barn Just Launched a Rainbow-Filled Home Collection

If you’re looking to add a bit of rainbow into your home decor before the end of the year, get ready for Flour Shop’s latest collaboration. The Insta-favorite bakery might be best known for its exploding rainbow unicorn cakes, but now Flour Shop’s founder, Amirah Kassem, is launching a new collection with Pottery Barn.

The 20-piece collection is mostly shoppable through Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids, and includes decor, bedding and tabletop pieces, with a whole lot of rainbows, sprinkles and sequins. There are a few variations of rainbow comforters, as well as coordinating bedding and pillows. There’s even a rainbow rug, if you’re looking to really ROYGBIV a room.

“I’m so excited to be collaborating with Pottery Barn to put together the most magical collection ever! Every day I see customers come into Flour Shop and the environment instantly fills them with sprinkles and smiles! I wanted to design a playful collection for the home that created that exact same feeling, or what I call the Birthday Lifestyle. You can mix and match a colorful piece for any room, or go full rainbow glitter, it’s up to you,” Kassem said.

Other whimsical items include rainbow string lights and wall decals. Certain items from the line will definitely appeal to the younger set, at least when it comes to school supplies—there are backpacks, water bottles and lunchboxes, though sadly, it doesn’t seem that a Flour Shop rainbow treat is included in the order.

There are bigger pieces, too, like a glittering silver chair, plus a few accessories if you’re going for a slightly more subtle look—think a tabletop set with cheerful glasses. And don’t forget about the pajamas or the custom wall installations you can order.

Last but not least, there are baking essentials, because this is Flour Shop we’re talking about. There’s the crucial rainbow mixer, for the most discerning pâtissier, as well a a baking set with a colorful whisk, measuring cups, knife and toy sprinkles. There’s also a silver sequined toy version of the Insta-loved Rainbow cake, though we have to say, it’s hard to compete with the actual sweet treat from Flour Shop’s bakery.