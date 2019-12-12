Observer Observer Logo

Flour Shop and Pottery Barn Just Launched a Rainbow-Filled Home Collection

By
Flour Shop and Pottery Barn just released a new home collection together. Scroll through to see the 20-piece launch.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
It's lots of rainbows, sparkles and sequins.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
It's the first time Flour Shop has collaborated with Pottery Barn.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
It's all very cheerful.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
Advertisement
Customers can order custom signs.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
There are a variety of bedding options.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
There's many a backpack.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
Advertisement
And plenty of pillows.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
Very ready for school.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
There are plenty of baking tools, too.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
Advertisement
The pieces are all very whimsical.
Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn
Slideshow | List
- / 11

If you’re looking to add a bit of rainbow into your home decor before the end of the year, get ready for Flour Shop’s latest collaboration. The Insta-favorite bakery might be best known for its exploding rainbow unicorn cakes, but now Flour Shop’s founder, Amirah Kassem, is launching a new collection with Pottery Barn.

The 20-piece collection is mostly shoppable through Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids, and includes decor, bedding and tabletop pieces, with a whole lot of rainbows, sprinkles and sequins. There are a few variations of rainbow comforters, as well as coordinating bedding and pillows. There’s even a rainbow rug, if you’re looking to really ROYGBIV a room.

SEE ALSO: Chanel’s New Pop-up at the Standard Is a Stylish, High-Tech Winter Wonderland

Home decor shopping just got way more fun. Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

“I’m so excited to be collaborating with Pottery Barn to put together the most magical collection ever! Every day I see customers come into Flour Shop and the environment instantly fills them with sprinkles and smiles! I wanted to design a playful collection for the home that created that exact same feeling, or what I call the Birthday Lifestyle. You can mix and match a colorful piece for any room, or go full rainbow glitter, it’s up to you,” Kassem said.

Other whimsical items include rainbow string lights and wall decals. Certain items from the line will definitely appeal to the younger set, at least when it comes to school supplies—there are backpacks, water bottles and lunchboxes, though sadly, it doesn’t seem that a Flour Shop rainbow treat is included in the order.

There are bigger pieces, too, like a glittering silver chair, plus a few accessories if you’re going for a slightly more subtle look—think a tabletop set with cheerful glasses. And don’t forget about the pajamas or the custom wall installations you can order.

You might want to stop at the actual Flour Shop for an edible cake, too. Courtesy Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

Last but not least, there are baking essentials, because this is Flour Shop we’re talking about. There’s the crucial rainbow mixer, for the most discerning pâtissier, as well a a baking set with a colorful whisk, measuring cups, knife and toy sprinkles. There’s also a silver sequined toy version of the Insta-loved Rainbow cake, though we have to say, it’s hard to compete with the actual sweet treat from Flour Shop’s bakery.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, slideshow, Instagram, home design, interior design, Home Decor, bakery, Flour Shop

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page