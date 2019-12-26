12 Easy Ways to Get More Real Instagram Followers

In this modern digital age, Instagram is one of the most important marketing tools that companies or content creators can utilize to grow their user base and solidify their business. In fact, it’s arguably crazy to not have an Instagram account of some kind. With its ability to rapidly reach millions of people and spread your marketing or content around with minimum effort, you can’t beat its utility.

So you want to grow your Instagram and get new followers, but you’re not interested in collecting an army of bots or fake followers. You also don’t want to settle for an average Instagram user base; you want to reach for the sky. In that case, follow these key tips, and you’ll acquire higher numbers of followers in no time.

1. Don’t Be a Loner: Stay Relevant

This first tip is something of a no-brainer for anyone who’s been on social media for the last decade. But it’s extraordinarily relevant if you want to get real growth for your Instagram account. Pay attention to the most popular hashtags on the web at the time and stay trending. Relevant hashtags go viral for a reason, and they’re one of the easiest ways that you can draw free attention to your account.

Both short, universally trending hashtags (#fun is an easy example) are good, as well as long-tail hashtags that incorporate several keywords. Mix both into your own Instagram account, and you’ll end up both curating a more worthwhile follower base while also providing some free exposure to the general public.

2. Buy Real Instagram Followers

When you’re just getting started on the Instagram app, it’s likely that you may need some assistance when it comes to increasing your follower count. Celebrities, politicians, influencers and even small businesses have paid for thousands of followers—just to make their Instagram account seem like an authority in their own little field.

Social media marketing services such as Buzzoid allow you to buy Instagram followers with real engagement. Unlike other offerings in the marketplace that delivers inactive followers, Buzzoid is able to connect your brand and profile with like-minded users who are most likely to follow you.

3. Use Hashtags That Are Creative

Speaking of hashtags, don’t just slap on the easiest or laziest variant of an idea after the hash mark and call it a day. Making your Instagram account iconic and unique amongst all the others takes a little creativity, so you might as well bring that creativity to bear on those tools that can help divert traffic to your Instagram posts.

Creative hashtags not only show that your Instagram is worth following compared to the rest, but it also endears it to your target audience and can show off your sense of humor or Instagram marketing intelligence. In many ways, your hashtag quality and creativity are representative of the quality of your Instagram. It’s best to make it as sharp as can be.

4. Keep Your Captions Descriptive

Pictures are the driving force of Instagram, no doubt, but what separates great Instagram stories or pictures from a mediocre one is oftentimes the caption. The caption can lend context or greater insight to any regular picture. In many ways, the caption is what makes sharing your Instagram photos part of the story instead of a random snapshot of your life or business.

Captions can be as long or short as you need, but they need to describe the intent and meaning behind each of your pictures effectively. Some captions will be several sentences long, while others might only be a single sentence. The key is creativity and clarity; make sure the caption accentuates the intention of the photo and brings out what drove you to post it in the first place.

As a bonus, having a helpful caption for your photos might lower the number of questions you get from commenters.

5. Keep Your Bio Flexible

Your Instagram bio and accompanying URL are two of the major identifying features of your Instagram profile. You’ve probably noticed by now that the most successful Instagram influencers constantly change their bio and/or URL to reflect their current status, promotion or life events. This not only keeps you relevant and at the top of the Instagram algorithm, but it also helps to lend the breath of life to your profile.

People get bored when they see a static Instagram profile but are interested if you’re always changing. Showing that you’re flexible and your profile is constantly updating is a smart way to gain real followers, who will be more invested in keeping up with someone who’s actually changing.

6. Spread Hashtags in the Real World

Hashtags don’t just have power online. If you own an Instagram account for a business or are an influencer, you likely already know the power of real-world marketing. Why not bring your hashtags from your Instagram account offline to share your content among a ready-made visitor base?

As an example, you can place your Instagram hashtags on the receipts for your company or its advertisements. You can also reference your hashtag if you produce video or written content on other sites or for a job. The point is to spread your hashtag far and wide, as this will reach more people and likely net you some actual followers in the process.

7. Don’t Ignore Influencer Marketing

If you aren’t already an influencer, you can’t afford to ignore the strategic benefit that these Instagram pros can bring to the table. Instagram influencers and bloggers in your market or sphere of interest already have the attention of thousands or millions of people who you want to follow your Instagram profile.

Interact with these influencers and don’t forget to turn on their post notifications so you always know when they share a piece of new content. Be personable, bring your best self and interact with the influencers on a regular basis. It’s an organic way to build a relationship with influencers already within your market.

Once you have the support of an influencer or two, many of their fans will naturally gravitate to your own Instagram and hit the follow button.

8. Post Unique Instagram Content

While influencers are valuable, you don’t want to neglect your own unique voice or brand. It’s important to stick out on Instagram, especially since there are more profiles and small fish than can actually make it to the top. But copycats never achieve the success they desire, so don’t even try.

The best Instagram strategy? Develop unique visual or content production styles that followers can easily associate with your brand. Be smart with your advertising and your written voice so that each content drop you finish makes a splash and is clearly you. Some influencers have also started buying real Instagram likes to maximize the chances of their photos hitting the coveted “Explore” feed.

It’ll be easier for influencers to spread the word about your brand or business if they can easily explain what you’re about or describe what they like in unique ways, too. Some other ideas you can consider are Instagram contests and giveaways.

9. Get Rid of Unwanted Tagged Photos

The best part about social media is that you can carry your page’s content to only old photos or other stuff you want to be shown around. To that end, it’s important that you only feature photos you want on your Instagram feed. Find the “Edit Tags” button on your profile and get rid of any tags of yourself on photos you don’t want to spread around.

You can then hide those photos from your profile. It doesn’t totally remove the photos from Instagram, but it’s a lot better than having to deal with unwanted representation.

To help, use the built-in Instagram analytics tools to view your current profile stats, photo impressions and overall engagement rates.

10. Approve Photo Tags Ahead of Time

An additional photo-related tip involves going to the “Options” page and selecting “Photos of You.” You’ll be able to switch this functionality to the manual option, which will give you much more precise control over the tagged photos that appear on your profile. This will remove the need to even edit tagged photos in the first place and make doubly sure that only photos you approve of will show up tagged on your profile.

11. Location Is Key

Smart branding is all about being aware of the needs or trends of a specific geographic location or demographic. You can figure out the best hashtags to run or ways to market yourself or your brand by checking out the Places tab on the search page. Pick your city, neighborhood or country and get cracking. The more relevant you are to current trends, the better your engagement rate will be.

12. Calls to Action Are Key

Finally, you have to remember that all smart marketing writing includes a call to action (such as a button or clickable link) at the end of the text. This stuff is important because it clearly tells the reader what you want to do, although clever calls action won’t make this an explicit demand but rather a friendly suggestion. Real people, including your would-be Instagram followers, are typically lazy; it’s often necessary to ask them for their support directly.

Plus, calls to action can also help your Instagram audience spread your message around themselves. Free marketing!

Conclusion

Overall, these tips can’t replace quality content or a good product, but they can help you grow an authentic user base that can support your Instagram activity and broader business strategy for years to come. These tips can also be applied on other popular social networks. Good luck!