Helen Hunt’s ‘I See You’ Is a Labored, Amateurish Charade

Helen Hunt is a good actress with an Oscar on her mantle and practically no ability to choose a decent movie script based on quality or entertainment value. She’s been absent from the screen far too long, so it’s a pleasure to welcome her back, but not in a labored, amateurish charade as bad as I See You.

In a picturesque country town with a waterfall, the teenage boys are disappearing, one by one. One of them was the son of Greg Harper (Jon Tenney), the town’s best cop, and his wife Jackie (Hunt). They are understandably traumatized, but their older son Connor harbors an angry resentment towards his mother because of an affair she had before her younger son disappeared.

I SEE YOU ★

(1/4 stars)

Directed by: Adam Randall

Written by: Devon Graye

Starring: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis

Running time: 96 mins.

Now, just when he appears to be on the verge of a reconciliation, a masked intruder begins to attack each member of the house. Meanwhile, the Harper home is invaded by a demented couple making an amateur documentary about the crime scene. This pair of wacko intruders launch a plan to make the family question their own sanity—throwing flower pots off the roof, leaving the phonograph playing the same song over and over and doing serious harm to everyone in the house while wearing Halloween masks.

Just when you begin to question your own mental faculties and wonder if you’ve wandered into the wrong movie by mistake, the whole thing takes a left turn and leaves you convinced it’s not the real Hunt you are watching, but a no-talent look-alike. When the real spook responsible for the multitude of disappearances in the town is finally revealed, you might get your only real laugh for 96 minutes.

It’s a real problem when a thriller plagued by an idiotic script (by Devon Graye) and deadly direction (by Adam Randall) wanders off into alien territory without a clear set of goals in mind or the requisite skills to bring them off. It’s even worse when an artist with Hunt’s craft and charisma gets mired in the miasma.