Jack Dorsey Unfollows Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter—At First Quietly and Then Not

It’s no breaking news that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg don’t like each other very much. Although the pair rarely engage in direct confrontations over their (many) disagreements, they have kept an interesting record of throwing veiled shots at each other every now and then.

As of this Tuesday, for instance, Dorsey had unfollowed Zuckerberg on Twitter, a platform for which the Facebook CEO has declared his dislike by using as little as possible.

The unfollow was first noticed by Big Tech Alert, a Twitter account that tracks specifically the following and unfollowing activities of CEOs and top executives of Big Tech companies on the microblogging site.

Big Tech Alert’s original tweet, simply reading “Jack is no longer following @finkd [Zuckerberg’s Twitter handle],” received only a couple dozen retweets and likes on Tuesday. But the bunch included a notable name— Twitter’s official PR team, who commented a goat emoji under the post and tagged Dorsey himself.

It’s unclear what the emoji comment means in this context, except that Twitter definitely wants people to notice its CEO’s action, even though Zuckerberg’s Twitter page has stayed mostly dormant over the past few years.

Understandably, Zuckerberg doesn’t have much time for Twitter. The Facebook CEO signed up for Twitter in 2009, after his plan to buy out the company fell through. Over the years, Zuckerberg has gained about half a million followers but has posted only a dozen tweets. He hasn’t posted anything since 2012.

Zuckerberg still checks Twitter occasionally, it appears. Also, according to Big Tech Alert, the entrepreneur followed one new person in 2019: a self-described ex-influencer and mental health advocate named Cat Valdes.

Dorsey doesn’t have a Facebook account and prefers using his own platform to express thoughts on his social media rival.

Last month, Dorsey ridiculed Facebook’s brand change (revamping the corporate logo from a lowercase “f” to an all-cap “FACEBOOK”) by posting a tweet featuring an all-cap “TWITTER.” A month earlier, he abruptly announced a new company policy to ban all political ads on Twitter—a provocative move meant to embarrass Zuckerberg, who’d just announced that Facebook would allow all types of political ads on the grounds of free speech.