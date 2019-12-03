Jet Set: Chic Pieces to Stay Stylish and Relaxed

Bad hair days are inevitable when you're constantly traveling—sometimes you have to get right off a red eye and go straight into the day. So we're extra happy headbands have made such a comeback as of late, especially this cheerful pearl-covered look. $88, Stoney Clover Lane x Lele Sadoughi.

These sustainable sneakers are made of waterproof leather and are super supportive, with memory foam, a heel stabilizer and contoured sole. They actually use a 3D scanning process to get your exact measurements—just take three photos of each foot and upload them to the brand's app on your phone, and you're all set for your custom insoles. $198, Casca.

This four-piece kit is like a mini spa on the go, with a salt scrub shampoo, clay body cleanser, detox body scrub and a detox salt bath soak, so you can refresh anywhere. $40, Goop.

The latest case from the fashionable luggage brand is a tiny version of its classic carry-alls, and this one doubles as a chic handbag. $250, SteamLine Luggage.

Sweatshirts are a crucial part of any frequent traveler's wardrobe, and you'll feel good about this purchase—for every piece sold, the brand will donate a meal to someone in need through Feeding America. $98, Spiritual Gangster.

This new eyewear collection from Morgenthal Frederics uses BioChrom lenses to improve mood and performance, and the Refresh lens can help you refresh from jet lag, which is always a plus. $395, Morgenthal Frederics.

Nobel Laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart just launched this new skincare line, using his research with molecular motion. Use this cream at night for super refreshed, detoxed and hydrated skin. It also comes in individually wrapped daily doses, so you can toss a few into your toiletry kit. $232, Noble Panacea.

Not only is this polycarbonate suitcase a chic new travel accessory, but it's also smart luggage, with a bluetooth sensor and integrated luggage scale. $495, Ametti.

These joggers are comfy for the journey, but you'll still look put together when you arrive—plus, the material is wrinkle-resistant. $265, Cinq à Sept.











Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

We’ve made it past Thanksgiving travel, but holiday journeys are only just beginning. Whether you’re trying to fit in one more tropical trip before the end of the year or you’re prepping for that big festive getaway you’ve been planning for the last six months, we have you covered with all the jet set accessories to make you look both stylish and rested when you get to your next destination. From Ametti’s fashionable new smart suitcase and Goop’s detox spa set to glasses that’ll relieve jet lag and your new favorite waterproof sneakers, these are the travel pieces we love right now.