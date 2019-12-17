Jet Set: Back to Basics for December Travel

It's never easy remembering all the underwear, bras and every other undergarment when packing, but this eight-piece set makes it easy—it has all the pieces you'll need, for the persistent overpacker. $330, The KiT.

Yes, the whole luggage-scooter situation is still happening, and this silver aluminum suitcase comes with a carry-on backpack, messenger bag and kickscooter. $564, Floh.

These pants are designed to be comfy enough for an overnight flight, but stylish enough to wear to your first meeting off the plane. They're wrinkle resistant and have a no-pinch waistband, too. $228, Epoque Evolution.

Sheet masks might look a little silly, but there's a reason they've become so popular. This double wrap one from Lancome is like a moisturizer and mask all in one, and helps hydrate and firm with separate upper and lower masks to give your skin a little extra boost on your trip. $68, Lancome.

Those travelers who a bit hard on their luggage will love this "indestructible" new carry-on, which will also keep you super organized—there's a front tech compartment as well as compression straps and plenty of interior pockets. $399.99, Nomatic.

This designer's one-piece swimsuits quickly amassed a cult following after they launched, and they just released a new Celestial Collection, including this French-inspired suit in a fresh colorway, that happens to be very easy to pack in your bag for your next resort trip. $95, Andie Swim.

This 3-in-1 jade tool for your face and body helps detox, sculpt and smooth, and it's so easy to take with you on your travels. It brings toxins up to the surface, improves circulation and contours, to give your skin a little refresh on the go. $125, Selfkaire.

This heritage brand has been making suitcases since 1938, and the luggage is known for being super durable and also for its film cameo appearances. $995, Zero Halliburton.

Traveling during the last month of the year is hectic no matter what, so keep it simple when it comes to your jet set accessories as 2019 comes to a close. From Lancome’s moisturizing sheet masks and Zero Halliburton’s rose gold suitcase to an eight-piece jet set undergarment kit and smoothing jade face tool, these are the travel pieces we love right now.