Luxury on a Budget: Plan a Lavish Vacation from Start to Finish

Believe it or not, it’s possible to remain financially realistic while living out your dream vacation. When a first class ticket to Dubai might be slightly out of reach, these tips can help you plan an equally lavish trip without spending the extra dime.

Choosing the Perfect Destination

In a country like Mexico or Croatia, the exchange rate might be more in your favor than in, say, England or Brazil. Choose a place where you know you can go above and beyond with the luxury, while staying within budget.

This way, you’ll be able to afford that extra seaside spa day without having to sacrifice the guided snorkeling excursion.

Using JustFly to Find the Perfect Flight

Flights can often be the most expensive part of a trip, but is it really a vacation if you’ve already spent your entire budget just getting there? JustFly has you covered, offering you the cheapest flights available from over 400 airlines. With flights updated daily and a team of travel agents ready to assist you on the phone, using JustFly can save you from the pressure of scouring the internet for an affordable flight.

Whether you’re going to San Jose or Madrid, start your flight search on JustFly and save yourself time for the more fun parts of planning, like where to find the best tapas.

The Perfect Place to Stay

While the idea of staying in a hostel doesn’t automatically scream “lavish,” keep an open mind. These days, most hostels are trendy, instagrammable hangouts. It’s also a good opportunity to make new friends and find out about local events. Hostels often have access to discounts on tours or nightlife activities. And the affordable prices allow you to spend even more money on that tapas place you just heard about.

Once you have your location, flight and accommodations all set, planning the rest of your trip should be as easy as matching your sunhat to your sunglasses. So pack up your trendiest two piece, set up your out of office reply and enjoy your trip!