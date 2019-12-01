Observer Observer Logo

Karlie Kloss Found a Buyer for Her $2.75 Million West Village Triplex

Karlie Kloss is selling her West Village bachelorette pad. Scroll through to peek inside.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The living room has 12-foot ceilings.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Kloss bought the home for $1.98 million in 2012.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
She brought in Nate Berkus to help remodel the home.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
It's spread out over three levels.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
There's built-in shelving in the library.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The unit is located in a townhouse on Charles Street.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The remodeled eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Both of the bedrooms are located upstairs.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The master suite.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
There's a stall shower and soaking tub.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
There's a private terrace off the master suite.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The extra bathroom.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The co-op is listed for $2.75 million.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
It didn’t take long for Karlie Kloss to find a buyer for her West Village apartment. The model listed her three-level bachelorette pad on Charles Street for $2.75 million in late September, and it’s already found a buyer at that asking price.

Kloss, who recently married Joshua Kushner in two different ceremonies (one upstate New York in October 2018, and another in Wyoming in June 2019), bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode for $1.98 million in 2012, and renovated the home before moving in.

SEE ALSO: Jennifer Lawrence Is Willing to Take a $3.6 Million Loss on Her Upper East Side Penthouse

Karlie Kloss has lived in the triplex since 2012. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The cozy space includes a living room with 12-foot ceilings, currently configured with multiple seating areas, and a renovated eat-in kitchen that’s reached via a short set of stairs, complete with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and backsplash and a small breakfast nook.

A room on the lower level is presently being used as a library-media room, per the listing held by Compass broker Nick Gavin. While the photos for the home show perfectly lovely interiors, it seems that this isn’t how Kloss had it furnished when she resided here, as the listing also notes that the apartment is staged by Christopher Henry Designs.

Both of the bedrooms are on the second level of the home. The master suite has access to a private terrace and is fitted with a wall of custom floor-to-ceiling closets, plus a glass-tiled bathroom with a skylight, double vanity, soaking tub and rain shower. The spare bedroom also has a skylight, with its own walk-in closet.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner==2016 TIME 100 Gala, TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World – Inside==Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC==April 26, 2016==©Patrick McMullan==Photo – Patrick McMullan/PMC==== Patrick McMullan

Kloss and Kushner must have been on the lookout for a new marital abode, as they also sold their Nolita abode for $6.6 million over the summer. They’ve already found a new residence, however, as Kloss recently told Architectural Digest that she and Kushner “just moved into” their new home, though she didn’t disclose any details about its location.

