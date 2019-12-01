Karlie Kloss Found a Buyer for Her $2.75 Million West Village Triplex













It didn’t take long for Karlie Kloss to find a buyer for her West Village apartment. The model listed her three-level bachelorette pad on Charles Street for $2.75 million in late September, and it’s already found a buyer at that asking price.

Kloss, who recently married Joshua Kushner in two different ceremonies (one upstate New York in October 2018, and another in Wyoming in June 2019), bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode for $1.98 million in 2012, and renovated the home before moving in.

The cozy space includes a living room with 12-foot ceilings, currently configured with multiple seating areas, and a renovated eat-in kitchen that’s reached via a short set of stairs, complete with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and backsplash and a small breakfast nook.

A room on the lower level is presently being used as a library-media room, per the listing held by Compass broker Nick Gavin. While the photos for the home show perfectly lovely interiors, it seems that this isn’t how Kloss had it furnished when she resided here, as the listing also notes that the apartment is staged by Christopher Henry Designs.

Both of the bedrooms are on the second level of the home. The master suite has access to a private terrace and is fitted with a wall of custom floor-to-ceiling closets, plus a glass-tiled bathroom with a skylight, double vanity, soaking tub and rain shower. The spare bedroom also has a skylight, with its own walk-in closet.

Kloss and Kushner must have been on the lookout for a new marital abode, as they also sold their Nolita abode for $6.6 million over the summer. They’ve already found a new residence, however, as Kloss recently told Architectural Digest that she and Kushner “just moved into” their new home, though she didn’t disclose any details about its location.