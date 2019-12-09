Kelly Clarkson’s Tennessee Lake House Is Now Listed for $7.5 Million

Kelly Clarkson lowered the price of her Tennessee lake house. Scroll through to see inside.











After languishing on the market for two years, Kelly Clarkson’s Tennessee mansion has finally received a price cut. The musician has been trying to find a buyer for her massive waterfront home in Hendersonville since 2017, when she listed the property for $8.75 million, but hasn’t found any takers just yet. The 20,121-square-foot gated home disappeared from the market for a bit, but now it’s back, with a newly discounted $7.5 million price tag.

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, bought the seven-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home, which sits on 4.06 acres, for $2.86 million in October 2013.

The double-height great room is fitted with a fireplace and French doors. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a center island and a stainless steel overhang bar with counter seating, as well as a breakfast nook. The formal dining room is currently furnished with a large table and two sparkling chandeliers.

The master suite has a fireplace and a sitting area, while has marble floors, double vanities and a tub in the center of the room surrounded by drapery.

There’s also a screening room and a game room downstairs with horse saddle stools at the bar.

Outside, there’s a saltwater pool and a jacuzzi, with a covered al fresco dining area with a fireplace. There’s also a private dock, per the listing held by Jack Miller of Parks Real Estate.

The Voice coach isn’t leaving Tennessee for good, as she and Blackstock have been building a new home on a farm they own near Nashville. They also have a West Coast residence, as the original American Idol paid $8.5 million for a farmhouse-style house in Encino last year. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, she and Blackstock are now living mostly in California, near the Voice production studio.