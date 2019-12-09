Observer Observer Logo

Kelly Clarkson’s Tennessee Lake House Is Now Listed for $7.5 Million

By
Kelly Clarkson lowered the price of her Tennessee lake house. Scroll through to see inside.
Parks Real Estate
The house is over 20,000 square feet.
Parks Real Estate
She listed the home for sale in 2017.
Parks Real Estate
And now she's lowered the price tag.
Parks Real Estate
Advertisement
The home sits on over four acres.
Parks Real Estate
The master suite.
Parks Real Estate
There's a game room downstairs.
Parks Real Estate
Advertisement
The eat-in kitchen.
Parks Real Estate
The breakfast nook.
Parks Real Estate
Or al fresco dining.
Parks Real Estate
Advertisement
There's a saltwater pool.
Parks Real Estate
Slideshow | List
- / 11

After languishing on the market for two years, Kelly Clarkson’s Tennessee mansion has finally received a price cut. The musician has been trying to find a buyer for her massive waterfront home in Hendersonville since 2017, when she listed the property for $8.75 million, but hasn’t found any takers just yet. The 20,121-square-foot gated home disappeared from the market for a bit, but now it’s back, with a newly discounted $7.5 million price tag.

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, bought the seven-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home, which sits on 4.06 acres, for $2.86 million in October 2013.

SEE ALSO: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Toured a $10 Million Nolita Penthouse

The double-height great room is fitted with a fireplace and French doors. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a center island and a stainless steel overhang bar with counter seating, as well as a breakfast nook. The formal dining room is currently furnished with a large table and two sparkling chandeliers.

Kelly Clarkson lowered her expectations a tad. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The master suite has a fireplace and a sitting area, while has marble floors, double vanities and a tub in the center of the room surrounded by drapery.

There’s also a screening room and a game room downstairs with horse saddle stools at the bar.

Outside, there’s a saltwater pool and a jacuzzi, with a covered al fresco dining area with a fireplace. There’s also a private dock, per the listing held by Jack Miller of Parks Real Estate.

The Voice coach isn’t leaving Tennessee for good, as she and Blackstock have been building a new home on a farm they own near Nashville. They also have a West Coast residence, as the original American Idol paid $8.5 million for a farmhouse-style house in Encino last year. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, she and Blackstock are now living mostly in California, near the Voice production studio.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, American Idol, The Voice, Musicians

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page