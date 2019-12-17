PR Power List Financial Honor Roll of 2019

There are thousands of PR firms in New York City, but there are only 50 slots on our annual PR Power List. To salute even more of the great work we’ve seen this year, here’s our honor roll of the most influential firms in the financial industry. Agencies on previous honor rolls have graduated to the PR Power 50, so watch this space.

If you watch CNBC, scan Bloomberg or check Yahoo Finance’s Twitter feed, you’ve likely run across a Dukas Linden client. The firm cranks it for a platinum-tinged roster of very important investors, analysts and money mavens. Among them: Raymond James, Neuberger Berman, ARK-Invest and Blue Mountain Capital. Revenue climbed 17.5% this year; the firm’s billings cracked $6 million for the first time.

That Abernathy MacGregor even talked to us signaled a shift for this 35-year-old firm, which has studiously shunned the spotlight. Along with the M&A work that’s been its bread and butter, Abernathy MacGregor broadened this year into what CEO Tom Johnson calls “more complex assignments”—governance, public. affairs, regulatory approval. A D.C. office opened with that mission in mind. Clients like US Steel, T-Mobile, Texas Pacific Land Trust, the LA Dodgers and Madison Dearborn Partners continue to depend on the firm.

Another big year for Alex Stanton’s boutique-ish firm; its 45 M&As included biggies like Anthem’s acquisition of Beacon Health and Great Hill Partners gobbling of G/O Media (Onion, Gizmodo). Stanton’s private-capital clients manage more than $250 billion in assets; San Francisco’s Alpine Investors joined the fold this year, along with purpose-driven T1D Fund.

It’s been a strong year for self-described “boutique strategic communications firm” with assignments like New Media Investment Group’s acquisition of Gannett; Brookfield Asset Management’s stake in Oaktree Capital; and the sale of Crunch Fitness to TPG Growth. In our favorite category, “special situations,” Gasthalter guided furniture retailer Z Galerie through bankruptcy proceedings. Gasthalter now has 13 people—up from four just three years ago.

Lots of agencies blab about “boutique service, global reach,” but Montieth Illingsworth’s agency has actually made it work. Nearly 60% revenue growth this year came from far-flung clients like Brazilian carrier GOL, Canadian energy company Clear Blue, Israel’s Novasec and, yes, the Marshall Islands, where the firm’s supporting the launch of the first national digital currency. Crisis business remains healthy, too.

This newish agency punches way above its weight; in just a couple of years, partners Mark Dowd and Eric Soderberg have snagged clients like AnalystHub, BNY Mellon, Ideanomics, Confluence and Fusion, which we think does something with blockchain.