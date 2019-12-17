PR Power List Tech Honor Roll of 2019

There are thousands of PR firms in New York City, but there are only 50 slots on our annual PR Power List. To salute even more of the great work we’ve seen this year, here’s our honor roll of the most influential firms in the tech industry. Agencies on previous honor rolls have graduated to the PR Power 50, so watch this space.

It’s been a big year for these longtime tech PR pros, who now operate five offices worldwide. In October, Clarity launched a financial-services practice, with debut clients like Scrum Ventures, BootStrap Labs and fintech brands Monzo and Even. On the personnel side, Clarity snagged 15-year Hotwire PR vet Alex MacLaverty as COO and installed Jacob Whitish, a onetime UK trade rep in California, as VP of global sales.

Self-described spearhead of the “British PR invasion” of NYC, this energetic agency has made itself at home with 2019 wins like Zero Mass Water, Wattbike, Peter Thiel-backed BlockFi (yes, we know) and NexTravel, alongside loyal clients Ghostery, Electron Wheel and Canary.

Brandstyle continues harvesting tech clients alongside wellness and lifestyle brands—that means HighRes Biosolutions, Locus Robotics, TechnoGym and Money.net share space on the roster with Kiehl’s, Oscar Blandi, Hunter Boots and Lilly Pulitzer.

PR’s only part of the story at Tiffany Guarnaccia’s agile agency. Along with comms for ad-tech and “digital disrupters” including AdForm, IgnitionOne, dailymotion and FuturePLC, the firm’s Kite Hill Experiences division produces Communications Week—which has taken on a life of its own—and cranks out content from a busy in-house studio.

Taryn Langer’s bicoastal shop has propelled digital-native brands like Casper, Mirror, Quip, Dollar Shave Club and Handy to IRL success; many of those startups are funded by longtime Moxie client Forerunner Ventures. WeTransfer, Pandora, Rockets of Awesome and Modern Fertility also like some Moxie with their PR.