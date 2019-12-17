PR Power List Travel and Hospitality Honor Roll of 2019

There are thousands of PR firms in New York City, but there are only 50 slots on our annual PR Power List. To salute even more of the great work we’ve seen this year, here’s our honor roll of the most influential firms in the travel and hospitality industry. Agencies on previous honor rolls have graduated to the PR Power 50, so watch this space.

The definition of “boutique,” MCC continued cultivating its carefully chosen client list in 2019; newcomers like florist McQueen’s, Six Senses New York and Bronson Wyck joined Connolly stalwarts Faena, Vik and Saint-Louis/Puiforcat. Brilliant brand partnerships and massive media placements remain a signature.

A destination powerhouse with a national footprint, Turner keeps growing in NYC, with clients like Tourism Toronto and Visit Baltimore; nationally, it reps more places than you’ll ever visit, from Estes Park, Colo. to Chile to Nebraska to Houston. Hotel clients include Kimpton, Park Hyatt and Viceroy properties. Arc’teryx, MINDBODY and Goli Nutrition lead Turner’s new expansion into lifestyle.

Maybe Xhibition co-founder Ross Belfer’s been praying for business at the Western Wall; revenues at this young, travel-focused firm shot up nearly 42% this year. Tel Aviv-based Belfer holds down the fort in Israel; co-founder Nestor Lara Baeza runs NYC and upscale clients include Jerusalem’s Mamilla Hotel, The Drisco in Tel Aviv, Brown Hotels in Greece, InsideAsia Tours, Catalunya Tourism, Lisbon’s Palacio Belmonte, The Setai Tel Aviv and Israel’s new Ilan and Asof Ramon International Airport. Our prediction for 2020: More frequent-flyer miles for everyone when Xhibition opens a London office on January 1.

Jennifer Baum’s nimble firm made its name in food, but it’s really gained traction in hospitality and destinations this year. Singapore Tourism Board, Changi Airport, Tokyo’s TRUNK(HOUSE) hotel and Vakkaru Maldives complement a client list including Restaurant Associates, TAO Group, Sotheby’s and Ample Hills Creamery.