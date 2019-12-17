PR Power List Visual Arts Honor Roll of 2019

There are thousands of PR firms in New York City, but there are only 50 slots on our annual PR Power List. To salute even more of the great work we’ve seen this year, here’s our honor roll of the most influential firms in the visual arts industry. Agencies on previous honor rolls have graduated to the PR Power 50, so watch this space.

Five years in, Justin Connor and Dan Tanzilli have amassed an uptown/downtown, blue-chip client list with art fairs (the Armory Show, the Winter Show, Frieze Los Angeles), museums and foundations (Museum of Arts & Design, The Broad, Phillips Collection), galleries (303, Tina Kim, Kohn) and corporations seeking art-world glitter dust, from Gucci to MGM Resorts International.

Big institutions tap David Resnicow’s well-established firm—think the Frick, Dia Art Foundation, the Israel Museum, Park Avenue Armory, Brooklyn Public Library and the Rubell. Bonus: VP Cat Miller is a playwright whose drama The Hope Hypothesis had a run at the Sheen Center this fall.

John Melick’s respected, OG agency brings it for a client list as curated as a gallery wall: Acquavella Galleries, Diefirma, Galerie St. Etienne, RISD, the Untitled, Art fairs and architects like Friedman Benda, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and WRNS Studio.

For its launch this year, the long-awaited Toronto Biennial of Art tapped Heather Meltzer and Libby Mark’s agency, which only opened its Toronto satellite in 2017; Toronto’s Museum of Contemporary Art, the Gardiner Museum and the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival also crossed the Bridge, along with Rochester’s Memorial Art Gallery, the Friends of Florence Foundation, NY Botanical Garden and many more.

Yeah, she works at home. So what? This 25-year-old who’s “spearheading the alternative PR movement” in art, according to one art mag, reps very happening street artist Swoon, Lepore Savage Gallery—designer Nanette Lepore’s living room, basically—and digital artist Anne Spalter, among others.