Rent the Runway and W Hotels’ New Partnership Offers Travelers the Ultimate Vacation Wardrobe

Rent the Runway is already many a fashionista’s favorite vacation packing resource, since you can essentially get a brand-new (albeit temporary) wardrobe for your next getaway without having to shell out a substantial amount of money on apparel you might not wear again.

And now, RTR is making it even easier for guests at select W Hotels to get the ultimate vacation wardrobe, as they’ve just launched a new partnership with W Hotels in Aspen, South Beach, Washington D.C. and Hollywood. “I have always dreamed of being able to travel luggage free, and W Hotels was the perfect partner in bringing this to life,” Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent The Runway, told Observer.

Guests who book a stay at these four hotels will now have to option to select Rent the Runway looks that will be delivered right to their rooms before arrival, via RTR Closet Concierge, for an additional $69. Guests are able to choose four styles from RTR’s Unlimited Closet, which they can keep for the duration of their stay.

There are different Rent the Runway wardrobe options for each hotel destination, with a curated selection chosen for the specific climate and aesthetic of the locale. Those making the trip to Aspen for a ski holiday might be particularly pleased about this new launch, since attempting to pack up ultra bulky ski clothes into your suitcase is always daunting. Even if you’re not embarking on a snowy getaway, this short-term wardrobe option will definitely help if you’re looking to have ultra lightweight carry-on luggage.

“W has always been passionate about fashion, in part because travel and fashion are inherently connected. Local style and trends set the tone for any destination,” W Hotels’ Global Brand Leader, Anthony Ingham, told Observer. “Our guests want what is new and next in both fashion and travel—what’s more cutting edge than not needing to pack?”

For now, the program is only available at the Aspen, L.A., Miami and D.C. locations, but Hyman noted that they hope to expand nationally at other W locations in the future.

And while it might not be as fun to give the clothes back once your vacation comes to an end, at least it’s an easy process—guests just have to drop off the apparel at the concierge desk in the hotel lobby when checking out. If you’ve completely fallen in love with your new looks, don’t worry—guests have the option to purchase the pieces.