The Five Best CBD Oils and How to Choose the Right One

The 2014 Agricultural Act, which made it permissible to grow industrial hemp, was a stepping stone that paved the way for the skyrocketing growth of the CBD oil industry. And with the recent passing of the 2018 Hemp Farming Act that removed hemp (cannabis with less than 0.3 percent THC) from the Schedule I Controlled Substances List, CBD manufacturers are able to now legally sell their products across state lines.

Many practitioners in the alternative medicine market have been singing the oil’s praises as a natural method for treating everything from pain, migraines, sleep disorders, epilepsy, anxiety, skin conditions, stress, depression, and even cancer.

In order for CBD oil to be legally sold throughout the United States, it needs to contain less than 0.3 percent THC, otherwise known as the psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. And thanks to countless studies supporting the therapeutic benefits of the oil, now, more people than ever are incorporating it into their daily lives.

Today’s CBD oil market is flooded with companies looking to sell their products to the next enthusiastic buyer. But competing with all of those reputable companies are a host of dishonest CBD manufacturers seeking to scam consumers through sub-par products loaded with toxins, pesticides, and other unnecessary chemicals.

So how do you know which CBD brands to buy and who to buy them from? How do you know which companies you can trust to be forthright about their ingredients and extraction processes?

How Our Best CBD Oil List is Made

Always practice caution when purchasing CBD oil online. Remember that not all CBD manufacturers are equal. In fact, a great number of companies have been closed down by the FDA due to false information about the CBD content in their products.

Not only were those companies’ products less potent, but upon further testing, it was also found that the products contained harmful chemicals and pesticides as well. Therefore, our Best CBD Oil List was created after careful examination of the practices, reputations, and methods of some of the best, highly-rated online CBD manufacturers.

What to Consider Before Buying CBD Oil

Among the things to consider before buying CBD oil are the following:

1. Fab CBD

Fab CBD is a Milwaukee-based company that was founded in 2017 by Josh Delaney. The company’s mission is to help individuals achieve a preventative wellness lifestyle through their line of organic CBD products. Fab sells a host of amazing, high-quality, full-spectrum products that are sourced from organic, non-GMO Colorado-grown hemp that is free from pesticides. All products contain less than 0.3 percent THC.

Pros: The company has a wonderful reputation for excellent customer service. Third-party lab testing results are super easy to locate on Fab’s website, as well as any and all potency testing results. The company offers a 30-day Money Back Guarantee return policy and is extremely responsive to customer service inquiries.

Fab’s CBD oil tinctures are affordable and come in an array of delicious flavors and in three effective potentcies. The company uses Co2 extraction methods for all of their full-spectrum products.

The only ingredients you’ll find in their CBD oil are MCT oil and non-alcoholic natural flavoring. Fab CBD’s oils come in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg, and in flavors of vanilla, berry, mint, and natural.

Cons: The only two cons against Fab are that they do not currently ship to Canada or the UK, and they do not offer an oil in a higher dosage. We were told, however, that the company will be coming out with a 2400mg strength oil soon.

2. Spruce

According to the company’s website, Spruce is a family-run business founded in 2018 that produces American-made, high-quality, lab grade CBD. The company offers CBD tinctures that are created from organically sourced hemp that is extracted using ethanol as a natural solvent, and third-party lab tested.

Pros: Spruce’s products are relatively affordable, come in strengths of 750mg and 2400mg, and in flavors of natural and peppermint. All of their CBD oils contain full-spectrum hemp extract, organic hemp seed oil, and natural flavors.

The company sources their hemp from farms in Kentucky and North Carolina. Spruce’s CBD oil also contains other cannabinoids like CBN and CBC, as well as other beneficial plant minerals. All products contain less than 0.3 percent THC.

The company offers free 2-4 day shipping on US orders. Customer service is available weekdays from 9am to 5pm EST. Spruce offers new customers a 30-day free trial, and has a 30-day return policy for unused products.

Cons: One drawback to the company is that they do not ship their products outside of the United States.

3. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals was founded in 2014. The company’s tinctures are crafted from 100 percent organic Colorado hemp using Co2 extraction methods. Each one of their products is also third-party lab tested for purity and quality. Customers can receive lab results upon request.

Pros: All products contain less than 0.3 percent THC. NuLeaf offers CBD in potentcies of 240mg, 725mg, 1450mg, 2425mg, and 4850mg in unflavored only. Their prices range from affordable to not-so affordable, depending on the product you choose. All of their products are made from full-spectrum hemp extract.

NuLeaf has free 2-3 day shipping for all US orders with expedited shipping also available. The company ships to over 40 countries and offers a 30-day return policy.

Cons: One drawback to NuLeaf Naturals is that the company does not have a lot of flavor options due to their lack of additives. Also, the company’s claims have not been validated by the FDA. Finally, the company only offers oils. They do not offer edibles, salves, or topicals.

4. CBDistillery

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives who believed that customers should have access to high-quality, fair priced, US-grown, hemp-derived CBD products. Their products are somewhat expensive for their full-spectrum offerings which contain less than 0.3 percent THC. Their THC-free oils, however, are priced a little bit cheaper.

Pros: The company’s oils come in unflavored only in strengths of 250mg, 500mg, 1,000mg, 2,500mg, and 5,000mg. All of their oils are made from full-spectrum hemp extract or CBD isolate, and MCT oil. CBDistillery sources their own non-GMO hemp from Colorado farms, and uses Co2 extraction methods.

Every one of the company’s tinctures are certified by the US Hemp Authority. CBDistillery also submits all of their oils to third-party lab testing and makes those results available on their website.

Customers are offered free 3-7 day shipping for US orders of $75 and up. There is a standard $5 shipping fee on orders below $75. Priority shipping is also available. Customer service is open weekdays from 8am to 5pm MST. CBDistillery offers a 7-day return policy.

Cons: Some drawbacks to the company are that there are sometimes shipping delays on orders, especially around the holiday season. Also, CBDistillery’s droppers tend to be somewhat flimsy, and therefore, waste product in the long-run. Finally, contact info for the company (especially a mailing address and phone number), are somewhat difficult to locate on CBDistillery’s website.

5. Sabaidee

Sabaidee was originally founded in 2018 by Alon Shabo. The company’s mission is to help individuals live a happier and healthier lifestyle through hemp. Shabo founded the company out of his interest in the medicinal benefits of CBD after he witnessed his stepmother benefit from it while she was battling breast cancer.

Pros: Sabaidee uses high-quality ingredients in their products and is extremely transparent with all of their product testing. They use organic hemp and also partners with a charity that plants a tree for every one of their products that’s sold.

Their oil comes in cool mint flavor and is available in strengths of Good Vibes 250mg, Super Good Vibes 1000mg, and Mega Good Vibes 2,500mg. Sabaidee’s oils contain THC-free broad-spectrum hemp extract, MCT oil, organic peppermint oil, and stevia leaf extract.

Their oil is sourced from Colorado hemp and is extracted using a Co2 extraction method. The company tests both in-house and through third party labs. All results are readily available on its website.

Sabaidee offers free 3-7 day shipping on all US orders. Rush shipping is available. Customer service is open from 8am to 5pm CST. The company offers a 30-day return policy along with a trial program. Under the company’s Happiness Guarantee, customers can try tinctures for 30 days, then seek a refund if they are not completely satisfied.

Cons: A major drawback to Sabaidee is that the company has a very limited product selection.

What to Consider When Buying CBD

If you’ve never purchased CBD oil or tinctures before from an online retailer, then you might want to take some time to thoroughly educate yourself about a few things before blindly jumping online to buy the first seemingly decent oil that pops out at you.

When researching CBD oils and CBD product manufacturers, you should be aware of:

Potency, or Strength — If you have never taken CBD before, then it’s best to begin with a lower dose and work your way up as needed. If you’re thinking stronger is better, then you might be mistaken. While a lower dose can give you more control over the amount of product you take into your system, higher doses will have more beneficial cannabinoids in them.

Flavored or Unflavored — Taste is a huge factor for some people in being able to regularly and easily take CBD oil. Brands that have a variety of flavors to choose from will be tops on the list for people who need their oil to taste like something other than CBD. Unflavored hemp oil tastes earthy and somewhat grassy. While some people like this flavor, it’s not extremely popular among the greater population. If you need a flavor, go for something basic and pleasing like citrus or mint, then shake things up over time with vanilla, berry, or coconut.

Company Transparency — Not all CBD is created equal. There are shady companies out there that make and sell tinctures without any thought or concern about customer safety. Oils from these companies will contain lower amounts of CBD, and high amounts of chemicals and pesticides. In extreme cases, the oil’s THC content will be well over the legal 0.3 percent THC limit. Always be sure to look for companies that make all of their third-party lab test results readily available.

Extraction Methods — Any high-quality CBD will come from high-quality sources. Remember, CBD can be extracted from hemp using many different methods. The most efficient, effective, and safest ways are through the use of carbon dioxide or ethanol as a solvent to separate CBD from hemp. When shopping for a CBD tincture, purchase ones that have been extracted from pesticide-free hemp that has been grown on local farms within the US.

Cost — Cost matters. As with anything you purchase, the old adage “you get what you pay for” also applies to CBD oil and tinctures. Some products may be less expensive than others because you are getting a smaller amount of CBD in the bottle. Other products have been crafted with a higher potency formula, and thus will be a little more costly due to the amount of cannabinoids that are in the bottle. It’s best to remember that prices can range anywhere from $35 to upwards of over $400.

Customer Service and Shipping Practices — Go with companies that have a strong and stellar customer service record. Nothing is worse than being dissatisfied with a product only to find that you also have to deal with impossibly rude customer service representatives. Shipping speed is also important. If you’ve ever been in pain and have needed to wait for medicine to be shipped to you, then you know the importance of working with a company who offer timely shipping speeds.

Putting It All Together

Shopping online for CBD oil and CBD tinctures doesn’t need to be a difficult, frustrating, or painful experience. If you put the time in and do the right research, buying a high-quality, effective product from a well-known, trusted, reputable company should be a snap.

Don’t be tempted by flashy pages featuring super-cheap products that tout claims that seem “too good to be true.” A reputable company will clearly state the facts about their products in an interesting and informative way. Likewise, all of their products will have been tested by a third-party lab, and those results will be easily found on the company’s website. Whether you’re looking for your first or next bottle of CBD, shop smarter, not harder.