Marilyn Minter, Laurie Simmons Open ‘Abortion Is Normal’ Exhibition to Fund Planned Parenthood

As the 2020 election approaches, one of the issues that’s just as existentially grabbing as the looming threat of our climate catastrophe is the somehow still -ongoing issue of women’s health care: is America going to finally succeed in voting a president into office who doesn’t have a concerted interest in eliminating our access to Planned Parenthood? Although it’s impossible to answer that question in advance, there’s a lot of work people can do in the interim to make things seem less bleak. On Thursday evening, the organization Downtown for Democracy is launching an exhibition at Eva Presenhuber gallery in New York entitled “Abortion is Normal,” and proceeds from the sale of artwork featured in the show will go towards voter education on reproductive issues and towards Planned Parenthood PAC efforts. The show will eventually move to Arsenal Contemporary gallery, where it’ll be on view through February 1.

Alongside the threat of increasingly restrictive abortion laws being passed this year is the horrifying prospect of Roe vs. Wade being reversed, which is why fiduciary support and grassroots advocacy surrounding these issues are more important than ever. “Planned Parenthood Greater New York Votes PAC is laser focused on electing leaders who will protect and advance sexual and reproductive health care for all New Yorkers,” Laura McQuade, President of the PAC, said in a statement. “That mission will always include expanding access to abortion. Abortion is a vital part of comprehensive health care. We are proud to have the support of talented artists who unapologetically use their gift to tell beautiful stories and humanize abortion care.”

Co-curated by Jasmine Wahi and Rebecca Pauline Jampol and co-organized by Marilyn Minter, Gina Nanni, Laurie Simmons and Sandy Tait, the show, perhaps predictably, features a true murderers’ row of incredible artwork for sale. Simmons, a fascinating career-long capturer of the domestic in miniature, has offered Mother/Nursery, 1976, a gelatin silver print of a doll, surrounded by illustrated horses and building blocks, looking plaintively up towards the camera as though questioning who the intruder is. Also featured is Untitled (Who will write the history of tears?), 2011, an archival pigment print by Barbara Kruger, as well as a truly superlative Cindy Sherman photograph featuring the artist dressed up as a character wearing a LeAnn Rimes t-shirt. All the art on display at the exhibition is going up for sale online, via Artsy.