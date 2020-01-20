10 Best CBD Capsules and Pills

Capsules are one of the most effortless ways to consume CBD. They’re quick, easy and painless. All you have to do is swallow and it’s over in an instant.

There’s no need to deal with unpleasant tastes that can come with edibles, nor do you have to carefully fill up a dropper and hold it under your tongue like you would with an oil. This makes them a great introduction for beginners who are starting to dip their toes into the CBD waters.

CBD capsules also have the benefit of being one of the most portable types of CBD. You can toss some in your suitcase, purse or travel bag and then take them wherever and whenever you might need them. They’re simply a practical and convenient solution for CBD users who are always on the move.

In a previous article, we compiled a list of the best CBD oil brands on the market. Here, we will do the same for CBD capsules.

CBD Capsules Score Criteria

Below each entry on this list is a score card. Here’s the criteria we used to judge each product and its brand:

Ingredient Quality

We look at the ingredients used in the production of the capsules, where they were sourced from, how recently the batch was created and what methods were used in order to ensure their quality and freshness.

Value

Value is determined by the price of the product while considering the quality, quantity and concentration of the capsules.

Transparency

We assess transparency based on the availability of information on the website about where the product is produced, the procedures used to make it, their sales policies and if they openly share their third-party test results.

User Reputation

Figuring out user reputation involves taking a look around the internet to evaluate the general vibe of user reviews and social media chatter surrounding the brand.

Customer Service

We contact their customer service to assess their response time, the clarity of their answers and the demonstrated knowledge of the customer service representative.

Website Experience

After thoroughly perusing all corners of the brand’s website, we grade it based on how easy it was to navigate, find products and place our orders.

Overall

Using all of the criteria mentioned above, we calculate our final cumulative score.

Best CBD Capsules and Pills

Overview

Price Range: $45

CBD Per Serving: 10 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300 mg (30-count)

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

With their CBD oil ranking high on our previous list, it’s no surprise that Penguin tops this one as well. Their CBD capsules are made with the same excellent broad-spectrum extract suspended in MCT oil and contained in a softgel coating. They are sold in 30-count bottles, with each capsule having a 10 mg dose of CBD inside.

In addition to the oil and capsules, Penguin also sells CBD cream and CBD gummies. You really can’t go wrong with any of their featured products. Each one is made with organic, Oregon-grown hemp that is non-GMO and pesticide-free. All of their products are also thoroughly tested by third-party labs and contain zero traces of THC. So you can use Penguin to “chill out” without any worries about getting high.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

2. Green Roads

Overview

Price Range: $70.50

CBD Per Serving: 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg (30-count)

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

Green Roads is known for putting their customers above everything else. When they ask you to join their “family,” they aren’t just throwing that word around lightly. You’re unlikely to find a more welcoming brand with top-notch customer service. Luckily, the quality of their CBD capsules matches their enthusiasm as well.

Their CBD capsules come in an easy to swallow and digest gelcap form. Each capsule packs a potent 25 mg dose and comes in a 30-count bottle. That means you get 750 mg of CBD in total with each bottle. If you want to check the lab sheets before buying, Green Roads constantly updates their shop pages with the latest batch results.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

3. Bluebird Botanicals

Overview

Price Range: $44.95 to $84.95

CBD Per Serving: 15 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 450 mg (30-count), 900 mg (60-count)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 7-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

Bluebird Botanicals is one of the pioneering brands in the CBD industry. Founded in 2012, they were one of the first companies to bring CBD oil and capsules mainstream. Since then, they’ve strived to continually improve the quality of their products. Now, they’re recognized as one of the leaders in their field, winning the title of #1 Hemp Company/Product at the 2018 Cannabis Business Awards.

Bluebird Botanicals offers their Concentrated CBD Capsules in 30-count and 60-count amounts. They contain 15 mg of full-spectrum CBD per capsule. It should also be noted that they offer assistance programs for individuals with long-term disabilities, veterans and low-income households.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

4. Royal CBD

Overview

Price Range: $84.99

CBD Per Serving: 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg (30-count)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available upon request

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

Royal CBD lives up to their name without a doubt. When you go with them, you get the premium treatment. They use an advanced CO2 extraction method that maximizes the purity and potency of the final product. In the end, you get a CBD capsule that’s truly fit for a king.

You get 30 total capsules in every bottle, with each capsule containing a considerable 25 mg dose of CBD. It’s for that reason we mostly recommend Royal to experienced users looking for something on the stronger side. If you’re not happy with your purchase, they have a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

5. CBDistillery

Overview

Price Range: $50.00 to $115.00

CBD Per Serving: 25 mg, 30 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg (30-count), 900 mg (30-count), 1800 mg (60-count)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum, CBD Isolate

Lab Results: Available on the website

Refund Policy: 7-day return guarantee (unopened products)

Capsule Type: Gelatin, Vegetable Cellulose

Description

CBDistillery is a CBD company with a strong “of the people, for the people, by the people” philosophy guiding its vision. Their #CBDMOVEMENT hashtag and Ultimate CBD User Guide has helped educate nearly half a million users across the internet about the benefits of CBD.

There’s certainly not a lack of options among their CBD selection. CBDistillery has capsules made from both full-spectrum and CBD isolate extracts, available in 30-count and 60-count amounts. There’s even an option for vegan CBD users that uses vegetable cellulose instead of gelatin. Regardless of their form, all of their capsules are on the stronger side when it comes to potency.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

6. Joy Organics

Overview

Price Range: $44.95 to $89.95

CBD Per Serving: 10 mg, 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300 mg (30-count), 750 mg (30-count)

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee (15-day grace period)

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

Joy Organics is a family owned and operated business that was founded by Joy Smith and her husband Todd Smith. They’re a small company that’s absolutely passionate about making quality CBD products and spreading them to people who need it.

One thing that sets Joy Organics apart is their proprietary nanoemulsion technology. With a specialized emulsification process, they are able to break the hemp oil particles down to an even smaller size for quicker absorption. That means their 10 mg and 15 mg strength capsules are faster acting than most other brands.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.5 out of 10

Value: 9 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

7. CBDfx

Overview

Price Range: $19.99 to $59.99

CBD Per Serving: 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 200 mg (8-count), 750 mg (30-count)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

CBDfx sources their hemp from Kentucky farms. Kentucky is currently in the top five states when it comes to industrial hemp farming. It was one of the very first to adopt a pilot hemp program, and production has been booming ever since.

CBDfx’s gel capsules have a whopping 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD and come in either 30-count bottles or a small 8-count pouches. The latter option is great for people who just want a small sample of CBD pills to try for a week and don’t need a whole month’s supply.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.5 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 8.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.5 out of 10

8. cbdMD

Overview

Price Range: $35.99 to $149.99

CBD Per Serving: 15 mg, 16.6 mg, 25 mg, 33.3 mg, 50 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 450 mg (30-count), 1000 mg (30-count, 60-count), 1500 mg (30-count, 60-count), 3000 mg (60-count)

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Vegetable Cellulose

Description

Some CBD companies are obviously only in the market to make a quick buck. They put the bare minimum effort into the production of their products; cbdMD is not one of them. They searched across three continents and 14 countries just to find the perfect soil for growing their hemp. So you know they mean serious business when it comes to CBD.

cbdMD offers their broad-spectrum CBD pills in a variety of strengths in both 30-count and 60-count bottles. Additionally, they are all non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Value: 9 out of 10

Transparency: 8.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 8 out of 10

Overall: 8.5 out of 10

9. Lazarus Naturals

Overview

Price Range: $6.00 to $360.00

CBD Per Serving: 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 100 mg (10-count), 250 mg (10-count), 400 mg (4-count, 40-count), 500 mg (10-count), 1000 mg (40-count), 2000 mg (20-count, 40-count, 200-count), 5000 mg (200-count), 10000 mg (200-count)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum, CBD Isolate

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Vegetable Cellulose, Gelatin

Description

Another brand with a diverse range of products is Lazarus Naturals. They have both full-spectrum and CBD isolate capsules in a boatload of different sizes and strengths. They are also entirely vegan (with the exception of their “Cycling Frog” line of high-strength CBD gel-caps). Two of their most unique offerings are their Energy and Relaxation blends, which have additional ingredients to enhance their effects.

Lazarus Naturals is an employee-owned company dedicated to making CBD as accessible as possible. Their products are a great balance between quality and affordability. Much like Bluebird Botanicals, they have several assistance programs that provide lifetime 60% discounts to anybody who qualifies for them.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 7 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 8 out of 10

10. Hemp Bombs

Overview

Price Range: $14.99 to $139.99

CBD Per Serving: 15 mg, 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 75 mg (5-count), 225 mg (15-count), 450 mg (30-count), 750 mg (30-count), 900 mg (60-count), 1500 mg (60-count)

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Capsule Type: Gelatin

Description

This brand is the bomb. Forgive the pun, but we absolutely mean it. Hemp Bombs is an awesome company with an enormous line-up of products. You can find just about everything in their online shop, including unusual stuff like CBD-infused beard oil, syrup and lollipops.

Hemp Bombs’ regular strength formula capsules contain 15 mg of CBD and come in amounts of 5, 15, 30 and 60 capsules per bottle. They also have a high potency version with 25 mg of CBD in each capsule.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Value: 9 out of 10

Transparency: 8.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 8 out of 10

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Pills and Capsules

What Is CBD and How Does It Work?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occuring, cannabis-derived chemical compound. It’s particularly abundant in the strain of cannabis known as hemp.

CBD is often consumed by people for its numerous health benefits. It works with a network of receptors found throughout our bodies called the endocannabinoid system. These receptors help regulate and repair other important systems, such as the immune system and nervous system.

Will CBD Get Me High?

Despite some lingering misconceptions that some people believe, CBD does not induce any sort of psychoactive high in its users. On the contrary, it’s often used as a sobering agent to nullify the effects of certain drugs. There’s even been studies that have demonstrated CBD to be an effective treatment for curbing addictions.

A lot of the confusion surrounding CBD stems from the fact that its derived from hemp. Many mistakenly believe hemp to be identical to marijuana, due to the fact that both are different strains of the Cannabis sativa plant.

Hemp differs from marijuana in that its a tougher, more fibrous plant. Due to its low THC content, it’s not used as a recreational drug like its cousin. Instead, hemp is more commonly utilized to manufacture biodegradable forms of textiles, fuel, plastics, paper and more.

Will CBD Show Up on a Drug Test?

No, CBD itself will not affect any sort of drug test. However, some CBD products contain trace amounts of THC. While it’s not enough to feel any of the effects (it’s practically impossible to get high on CBD products), it can still possibly linger in your system and show up on results.

This is primarily a concern with full-spectrum hemp extracts. Full-spectrum contains all of the compounds found in hemp, including the tiny amounts of THC. Other types of CBD, such as broad-spectrum and CBD isolate, tend to be absolutely free of THC.

What Is the Legal Status of CBD?

CBD products are federally legal in all 50 states as long as its THC content doesn’t exceed 0.3%. Yet, that doesn’t mean that laws are the same across the country. Some states have stricter regulations on CBD than others. That’s why anybody who considers ordering CBD online should do thorough research before making a purchase.

What Are the Benefits of Using CBD Capsules?

Due to hemp production only recently being legalized in the United States, the research surrounding CBD has been limited so far. However, it has shown a lot of promise in treating the following conditions:

Inflammation;

Chronic pain;

Seizures and epilepsy;

Nerve damage;

Insomnia;

Depression;

Stress and anxiety;

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD);

Nausea and vomiting;

Acne;

Dry skin and skin irritation;

Fibromyalgia;

Arthritis;

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia; and

Cancer-related symptoms.

At this moment, countless scientific studies are currently underway across the world with the intent of exploring the full extent of CBD’s medical utility. So far, the results have shown it to be an incredibly versatile remedy for a wide range of ailments.

Are CBD Capsules Safe?

For the most part, CBD capsules are considered totally safe to consume. CBD products in general are not addictive, and any potential side effects they might cause are rare and usually non-threatening.

However, there are some conditions in which taking CBD is not advisable or recommended. People who take prescription blood thinners, for instance, might want to reconsider taking it. That’s because CBD can amplify the effect of the blood thinner to an undesirable degree.

It’s always wise to consult with your doctor before taking CBD. Your physician can help you make an informed decision and create a treatment plan that works best for you.

How Do I Take CBD Capsules?

You can take CBD capsules just like you would any other medication. All you need to do is put the capsule in your mouth and swallow it, preferably with a drink of water to help it go down easier.

The amount of CBD you should take depends entirely upon your individual needs. Most people start by taking one capsule at a time. However, some people need a stronger dosage and will take two or more capsules. This also usually depends upon the strength of the capsule, which can vary between brands. For instance, two 10 mg capsules from one brand might produce the same effect as a single 20 mg capsule from another brand.

Either way, we recommend starting with smaller dosages and working your way up from there until you find an amount that feels right.

What Is the Difference Between Full-Spectrum, Broad-Spectrum and CBD Isolate?

There is more than one way that CBD can be extracted from hemp. Here are the three most common types of CBD extracts that you’ll find when it comes to capsules:

Full-Spectrum: In short, this is everything you’ll find in the hemp plant. All of the organic compounds (terpenes, flavonoids, etc.) are kept intact so that they can interact with each other and yield the most results. This even includes the tiny, negligible amount of THC that naturally occurs in hemp.

CBD Isolate: The total opposite of full-spectrum. This is just the CBD and nothing else. Often clear and tasteless when in oil form.

Broad-Spectrum: A happy medium between full-spectrum and CBD isolate. It contains the additional beneficial compounds of hemp like the former, but completely removes all of the unwanted THC like the latter.

How Should I Store CBD Capsules?

CBD pills and capsules are best kept somewhere that’s dark, dry and cool. Excessive amounts of light, moisture and heat will eventually degrade CBD products over time.

Most simply keep their capsules in a pantry or cupboard. These tend to be perfect places for long-term storage. Some also keep their capsules in the refrigerator. This is a good solution for any CBD users who live in a hot or humid climate without any air conditioning.

Don’t forget to make sure that all lids are tightly sealed when the capsules are not in use. Prolonged exposure to air can degrade them as well.

Are CBD Capsules Vegan-Friendly?

There are quite a few vegan-friendly options out there. That doesn’t mean all CBD capsules are, though. Many of the softgels contain gelatin, as their name implies, and that means they contain animal products.

If this is a major concern for you, then pay careful attention to the ingredients before making a purchase. Vegan capsules tend to have “vegetable cellulose” listed instead of gelatin.