Pet Care at CES 2020: Robot Litter Box, Cat Facial Recognition and More

At CES, the world’s largest annual consumer tech trade show, it’s all about pushing the limit of incorporating cutting-edge technology into everyday life, including that of our four-legged friends.

This year’s CES has no shortage of gadgets designed for dogs and cats and their owners. Not every invention is groundbreaking, although it will ultimately be up to pet owners to decide how useful they are.

Here we’ve selected five top rated pet care devices from this year’s show floor.

Self-Cleaning Litter Box

For $500, cat owners can be forever liberated from the nasty job of scooping poop for their furry friends. This self-cleaning litter box made by Whisker uses a patented sifting process to separate sand and cat turds when it rotates and “filters” feces into a trash bag beneath the box.

The cleaning process starts automatically within minutes after your cat exits the box and leaves a clean bed after each use.

Automatic Pet Feeder

Also made by Whisker, the wifi-enabled Feeder Robot allows you to remotely control when and how much to feed your pets from your phone. Price starts at $249.

Smart Cat Door With ‘Facial Recognition’

If your cat has a microchip implanted, you can connect it to this smart pet door made by Sure Petcare to give her exclusive access to your house. By scanning the microchip and the unique head shape of your cat, the door makes sure that only family members are in and neighbor’s cats are out. Price starts at $130.

Wellness Band for Dogs

For pets with microchips, Sure Petcare also offers a behavior monitor that functions like a Fitbit for dogs. The device, called Animo, records exercise and sleep behavior, as well as calorie consumption, and sends all of the information to an app on your phone. Price starts at $90.

GPS Pet Tracker

It’s basically a GPS tracker that can be used to track any moving thing. But sometimes less is more. The upside for using it on pets is that it doesn’t require a microchip implant.

This simple, elegant device made by Austria-based Tractive is available now for $70 plus a monthly subscription fee.