A Look at the Hottest CES 2020 Booths That No One Is Talking About

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a theme park for adults so big that more than a handful of show halls are connected only by shuttle buses and it’s virtually impossible to see everything in a week’s time.

Amidst over 4,500 gadget exhibitors from all over the world on the show floor at CES 2020 this week, there was always a long line of people waiting outside certain booths. They were not there to see bizarre robots or 8K TVs, but simply to close their eyes and relax—in a massage chair.

Massage chairs are not new at CES but are consistently a favorite of everyone attending the event. A representative for OHCO, one of the massage chair exhibitors, said their booth would typically serve thousands of exhausted CES attendees over the four-day event.

“If you want to get a spot faster, you should come in the morning. The waiting line gets really long in the afternoon because everybody is tired,” she told Observer.

From our #CES team: By this stage of #CES2020 we can all agree on one thing – whoever invented the massage chair is a stone, cold, genius. #HKinsights pic.twitter.com/zbRkEJFsaR — Hill+Knowlton Strategies (@HKStrategies) January 9, 2020

After walking by the massage chair section several times, I decided to join the crowd on the third day of the show. After about a 15-minute wait outside D.Core, I got a spot in one of its Cirrus 3D SL-Track Message Chairs (retail for $9,500) and had the best five minutes of my four-day visit at CES.

At the end of my session, a D.Core employee handed me a business card and a piece of paper with “fast pass” written on it and said, “come back with this tomorrow, and you won’t have to wait.”