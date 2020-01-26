2020 Grammys Winners: A Complete List

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards arrive today in Los Angeles, hosted by Alicia Keys, and packed with celebs and artists to cap off a year of music. Who is the hottest new artist of the year? Which album will 2019 be remembered by? Why can’t we stop asking rhetorical questions?

Heading into music’s biggest night, leading nominees included Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Lizzo took the industry by storm over the last year, but Eilish, 18, is the youngest artist ever to be nominated in all four major categories (Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist). How did the major contenders, impressive newcomers, and established veterans ultimately fare?

Here is the complete list of 2020 Grammy winners, updated as they’re announced:

Record of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Best New Artist:

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Americana Album:

Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Rock Performance:

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Metal Performance:

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Song:

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Rock Album:

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Alternative Music Album:

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best R&B Performance:

Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Lizzo – “Jerome”

Best R&B Song:

PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Album:

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Rap Performance:

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”

Best Rap/Song Performance:

Best Rap Song:

21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”

Best Rap Album:

Best Country Solo Performance:

Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Best Country Song:

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Album:

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best New Age Album:

Peter Kater – Wings

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

for KING & COUNRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”

Best Gospel Album:

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Gloria Gaynor – Testimony

Best Latin Pop Album:

Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie):

Marc Anthony – Opus and Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best American Roots Performance:

Sara Bareilles – “Saint Honesty”

Best American Roots Song:

I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Best Bluegrass Album:

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Folk Album:

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Reggae Album:

Koffee – Rapture

Best World Music Album:

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best Children’s Album:

Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Spoken Word Album:

Michelle Obama – Becoming

Best Comedy Album:

Best Musical Theater Album:

Hadestown

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Instrumental Composition:

John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

Jacob Collier – “Moon River”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”

Best Recording Package:

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package:

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Album Notes:

Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Historical Album:

Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Finneas

Best Remixed Recording:

Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Surround Sound Album:

Best Engineered Album: Classical:

Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings

Producer of the year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance:

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain

Best Opera Recording:

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Choral Performance:

Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Joyce Didonato – Songplay

Best Classical Compendium:

Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto

Best Music Video:

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Music Film:

Beyoncé – Homecoming



Best Immersive Audio Album:

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux