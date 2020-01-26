2020 Grammys Winners: A Complete List

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards arrive today in Los Angeles, hosted by Alicia Keys, and packed with celebs and artists to cap off a year of music. Who is the hottest new artist of the year? Which album will 2019 be remembered by? Why can’t we stop asking rhetorical questions?
Heading into music’s biggest night, leading nominees included Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Lizzo took the industry by storm over the last year, but Eilish, 18, is the youngest artist ever to be nominated in all four major categories (Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist). How did the major contenders, impressive newcomers, and established veterans ultimately fare?
Here is the complete list of 2020 Grammy winners, updated as they’re announced:
Record of the Year:
Album of the Year:
Song of the Year:
Best New Artist:
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Americana Album:
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution
Best Rock Performance:
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Metal Performance:
Tool – “7empest”
Best Rock Song:
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
Best Rock Album:
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Best Alternative Music Album:
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Best R&B Performance:
Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Lizzo – “Jerome”
Best R&B Song:
PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Album:
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Rap Performance:
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”
Best Rap/Song Performance:
Best Rap Song:
21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”
Best Rap Album:
Best Country Solo Performance:
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Best Country Song:
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
Best Country Album:
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best New Age Album:
Peter Kater – Wings
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
for KING & COUNRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”
Best Gospel Album:
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Gloria Gaynor – Testimony
Best Latin Pop Album:
Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:
Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre
Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie):
Marc Anthony – Opus and Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music
Best American Roots Performance:
Sara Bareilles – “Saint Honesty”
Best American Roots Song:
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”
Best Bluegrass Album:
Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Folk Album:
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Ranky Tanky – Good Time
Best Reggae Album:
Koffee – Rapture
Best World Music Album:
Angelique Kidjo – Celia
Best Children’s Album:
Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Spoken Word Album:
Michelle Obama – Becoming
Best Comedy Album:
Best Musical Theater Album:
Hadestown
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”
Best Instrumental Composition:
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Jacob Collier – “Moon River”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”
Best Recording Package:
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
Best Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package:
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Album Notes:
Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Best Historical Album:
Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Finneas
Best Remixed Recording:
Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”
Best Surround Sound Album:
Best Engineered Album: Classical:
Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings
Producer of the year, Classical:
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance:
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain
Best Opera Recording:
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Best Choral Performance:
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Joyce Didonato – Songplay
Best Classical Compendium:
Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto
Best Music Video:
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”
Best Music Film:
Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux