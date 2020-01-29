How the Arrival of HBO Max Will Affect Existing HBO Customers

On Wednesday morning, WarnerMedia parent company AT&T reported its quarterly earnings while reinforcing one core message: forthcoming streaming service HBO Max is the future of the company. Launching in May with upwards of 10,000 hours of content, the new direct-to-consumer platform and rival to Netflix and Disney+ will cost $14.99 per month.

If that number sounds familiar, it’s because it is—it’s the same price that current HBO Now subscribers are paying for standalone digital service. That has led to immense confusion among existing HBO customers already subscribed to HBO Now or HBO Go. In an effort to help, we’re here to explain exactly how HBO Max will impact these customers.

How Does HBO Max Affect HBO Subscribers?

HBO linear boasts 34 million domestic subscribers and around 140 million worldwide. For the roughly 10 million customers who subscribe to HBO via AT&T, HBO Max will be free. Congratulations.

You’ll be eligible for HBO Max at no extra charge if you are an existing HBO customer through AT&T-owned satellite broadcasters such as AT&T TV, live TV streaming service AT&T TV Now, DirecTV, and U-verse. AT&T wireless users can also subscribe to HBO via specific unlimited plans and score HBO Max at no extra charge. You’ve got options.

At this point, it remains unclear how HBO and HBO Go subscribers that do not access the network through AT&T will be handled. HBO Max’s $14.99 price point, while on the high end for streamers, is secretly brilliant as it puts additional pressure on pay TV providers to include the service or risk an exodus of customers. However, pay TV providers are still under no obligation to help direct customers away from linear and toward streaming, and prices from these providers range from $10 to $19.99 monthly, further complicating the potential transition.

WarnerMedia executives are currently negotiating with distributors that AT&T does not own—such as Comcast, Dish Network and Spectrum—in order to include HBO Max. This blind spot reportedly affects around 25 million HBO subscribers in the United States. Sorry, folks.

HBO Go, the digital on-demand service available for existing HBO cable subscribers, will remain in effect for the near future as AT&T does not wish to force customers to adopt its new streaming service. However, WarnerMedia head John Stankey has said that Go will eventually be folded into Max at some point down the line.

How Does HBO Max Affect HBO Now Subscribers?

HBO Now has accrued roughly 8 million subscribers since launching in 2015, most of which will be able to convert their existing subscription into HBO Max subscriptions at no extra charge. However, the upgrade is only available to direct-billed subscribers and not for those who access HBO Now via Roku, Hulu, Apple, or other non-direct avenues.

Per HBO Max’s FAQ, the free conversion offer is “not currently available to HBO subscribers that obtain their subscriptions through third-party providers that are authorized to distribute the HBO Now service.”

Similar to HBO Go, WarnerMedia will not immediately shutter HBO Now due to existing distribution contracts. HBO Now is also currently available on 22 different platform devices and HBO Max is not expected to be fully compatible with all of them by May.