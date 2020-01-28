Jet Set: Upgrade Your Travel Style for Your Next Getaway

A cute pajama set is a staple in travel wardrobes, and we love this short pineapple print style. $156.75, Desmond and Dempsey.

This cordless flat iron is way easier to pack than your other hair tools, and comes with rechargeable batteries and a USB port. $185, Amazon.

We had our reservations about this whole fad a while ago, but being able to prop up your iPhone to watch that tv show you downloaded on a particularly brutal travel day is a game changer. $14.99, T-Mobile.

This Gigi Hadid-approved style comes in three different fit options, for any face shape. $155, Amavii.

Dry shampoo is crucial on busy trips, and luckily for those of us with darker hair, this brand recently released a new shade that won't make it look like you have dandruff. $10.50, Moroccan Oil.

We love any kind of cashmere set, especially one with a scarf, eye mask and socks. $177, Frame.

This brand is entirely designed and created in Bali, and the beach-ready pieces are ideal for an easy summer dress to pack for your next getaway. $170, Beachgold Bali.

Even if you think you're going to a wintry locale, it's always a good idea to bring some kind of SPF—and if you are headed to the beach, it's better to pack the sunscreen instead of coughing up money on the overpriced products in your hotel. This TSA-friendly set includes a sunscreen lotion, lip balm and even an aloe lotion. $19.99, Sun Bum.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

We’re in the depths of winter right now, so perhaps a beach vacation should be next on your jet set itinerary. From Gigi Hadid-approved sunglasses and the perfect beach dress to a cordless hair iron and adorable pajamas, these are the travel pieces we love right now.