Jet Set: Stylish Travel Pieces for the New Year

It's always a good idea to keep a super soft, chic hat with you during your winter travels. $85, State Cashmere.

The L.A.-based brand just launched last year, and their athleisure styles are perfect for frequent travelers. We're especially fond of this puff sleeve pullover. $118, AGF.

Sunglasses are always a crucial travel item, and these are a fun round style for the new year. $100, Baxter and Bonny.

Beauty mishaps are unavoidable sometimes, and this six-piece kit includes a travel-sized mirror, comb, nail scissors, nail clippers, nail file and tweezers. $34, Neiman Marcus.

It's always good to keep a hand moisturizer in your bag, especially during the winter, and we love this particular fragranced lotion. $9, Cie Luxe.

These shoes were specifically designed for those constantly on-the-go. They're super lightweight, with responsive cushioning that'll form to your feet. $130, Cole Haan.

A four-piece travel set with all the plush essentials you'll want on your next long-haul flight, including a silk pillowcase, eye mask, cashmere socks and cashmere throw. $395, Naked Cashmere.

Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.











Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to begin planning all your travel for 2020. From Naked Cashmere’s plush set and Vera Wang’s stylish sunglasses to a cozy beanie and chic pullover, these are the travel pieces we love right now.