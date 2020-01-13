The 2020 Oscar Nominees Have Arrived, and the Field Sure Looks Interesting

The 92nd Academy Awards are almost here, and the field is set. The full list of nominees for the Oscars’ 24 categories were announced this morning, and now all we have are questions. Will the stunning cinematography of 1917 stun the voters into a runaway dash to Best Picture? Was Knives Out‘s witty original screenplay enough to translate into an award for Rian Johnson? Will Little Women‘s tender adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel claim the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta Gerwig? Can Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite walk away with a staggering triple crown: top prizes for Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Picture? Time will have to tell. The nominees were announced from the David Geffen Academy Museum, which will open later this year, at 8:18 a.m. EST / 5:18 a.m. PDT, in a ceremony presented by Issa Rae and John Cho.

Watch the full announcement streamed through the official Oscars YouTube channel here and see the fully updated list of nominees for each category below.

Best Picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Adapted Screenplay

Stephen Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent

1917

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

This is a developing story…