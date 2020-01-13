The 2020 Oscar Nominees Have Arrived, and the Field Sure Looks Interesting

The 92nd Academy Awards are almost here, and the field is set. The full list of nominees for the Oscars’ 24 categories were announced this morning, and now all we have are questions. Will the stunning cinematography of 1917 stun the voters into a runaway dash to Best Picture? Was Knives Out‘s witty original screenplay enough to translate into an award for Rian Johnson? Will Little Women‘s tender adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel claim the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta Gerwig? Can Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite walk away with a staggering triple crown: top prizes for Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Picture? Time will have to tell. The nominees were announced from the David Geffen Academy Museum, which will open later this year, at 8:18 a.m. EST / 5:18 a.m. PDT, in a ceremony presented by Issa Rae and John Cho.
Watch the full announcement streamed through the official Oscars YouTube channel here and see the fully updated list of nominees for each category below.
Best Picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Adapted Screenplay
Stephen Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Documentary
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent
1917
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Short Film (Animated)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
