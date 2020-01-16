Shaun White Is Looking for an $11 Million Buyer for His Malibu Beach House

It's right on the beach.

It's composed of three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It's on the market for just under $11 million.

Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is looking for a buyer in Malibu. Scroll through to see inside the beach house.













It’s a new year, and champion snowboarder Shaun White is hoping to start 2020 by offloading even more of his real estate portfolio. The three-time Olympic gold medalist has been trying to part with his three-bedroom, two-bathroom Malibu beach home since last summer, when he tossed it onto the market with a $12.75 million price tag attached.

White eventually lowered the ask to $10.995 million in November 2019, before removing the home from the open market altogether in December. But now, he’s ready to give it another go, as the 2,164-square-foot Point Dume retreat is back up for grabs, with the very same $10.995 million asking price.

White purchased the home for $10.85 million in late 2016. The remodeled, open-concept abode features plenty of windows throughout, and is set behind gates, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Aaron Kirman and Chris Cortazzo.

White previously listed the home as a pricey rental, with offers ranging from $22,500 a month to as high as $70,000 a month.

There are hardwood floors in the open living and dining area, as well as a fireplace. An additional family room is located on the lower level.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and grey countertops, with a built-in window seat.

Outside, there’s a covered terrace with a built-in barbecue, as well as a sleek pool and spa overlooking the ocean.

There’s also a two-car garage with an electric car hook-up, so perhaps Tesla enthusiasts will find the home particularly attractive.

White must be ready for a change away from Malibu (maybe it’s the lack of snow), as he sold his other home in the beach enclave for $11.8 million in an off-market deal last year.