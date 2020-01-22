Observer Observer Logo

The Ultimate Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

By
Valentine's Day is nearly upon us. Scroll through to see the ultimate gift guide for the most special women you know. 
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Venus et Fleur Petit Love Locks Box

Elevate your flower game with this petite box of roses in a chic butterfly-accented box. Plus, they last a year, so she won't need to toss them out on February 16. $499, Venus et Fleur.

Courtesy Venus et Fleur

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Limited-Edition 3-Wick Candle

A limited edition votive that will fill the room with a scent of rose de mal, oud, incense and leather. $72, Nest Fragrances.

Courtesy Nest Fragrances

G. Label Chelsea Satin and Velvet Slip Dress

A Gwyneth-approved bordeaux-toned frock. $625, Goop.

Courtesy Goop
YSL Rouge Volupté Rock'n Shine Lipstick

A perfectly pink lipstick with a glittery star right on the tube. $38, YSL Beauty.

Courtesy YSL Beauty

Frédéric Malle Rose & Cuir

The latest addition to the famous French perfumer's collection is this fragrance inspired by the Mistral winds in the South of France. $330, Frédéric Malle.

Courtesy Frédéric Malle

Mod Sélection Rosé Champagne

A very fancy bottle of bubbly is mandatory. $400, ReserveBar.

Courtesy Mod Sélection
Maison Atia Charlotte Electrique Faux Fur Coat

This plush faux fur coat is über luxurious and animal-friendly. $1,750, Maison Atia.

Courtesy Maison Atia

Anissa Kermiche Cotillion Ring

A perfect jewelry combination of gold, pearl and garnet. $610, Net-a-Porter.

Courtesy Net-a-Porter

Karen Walker Northern Lights Sunglasses

These stylish sunglasses are a pretty pink blush shade with a slight cat eye. $201.66, Karen Walker.

Courtesy Karen Walker
Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Eyeshadow

Elevate your beauty game with this rose-themed palette. $70, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel

Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps

Simple suede heels with a unique twist. $875, Net-a-Porter.

Courtesy Net-a-Porter

Marysia Lehi Maillot Bougainvillea Red

A new vacation beach staple is always well-received, especially this stylish printed one-piece. $350, Marysia.

Courtesy Marysia
Carrière Frères Damask Rose Botanical Palets

This new botanical "palet" comes with a little green string to hang up wherever she wants to add some extra fragrance. $40, Carrière Frères.

Courtesy Carrière Frères

Vineyard Vines Knit Shorts Pajama Set

There's no such thing as too much loungewear. $78, Vineyard Vines.

Courtesy Vineyard Vines

Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette

This brand new palette includes 12 cherry-esque shades, just in time for Valentine's Day. $49, Urban Decay.

Courtesy Urban Decay
Winston Flowers Eternally Yours Gift Box

This very on-theme box includes 12 roses (they'll last a year) as well as a box of chocolates and a custom candle. $275, Winston Flowers.

Courtesy Winston Flowers

Hanky Panky Low-Rise Thong Bouquet

Definitely one of the most inventive ways to gift chic lingerie. $150, Hanky Panky.

Courtesy Hanky Panky

Prada Mini Gallerina Tote

She'll love this pastel-toned classic. $1,990, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus
Fleur du Mal x the Coveteur Long Sleeve Robe

She'll be able to wear this silky rose-printed robe even when it's not February 14. $495, Fleur du Mal.

Courtesy Fleur du Mal

Baked by Melissa My Vegan Valentine Cupcakes

This 25-cupcake gift box is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth—not just vegans! $49, Baked by Melissa.

Courtesy Baked by Melissa

Montblanc Red Lined Stationary Notebook

A pretty red leather notebook, because not everything is digital. $68, Montblanc.

Courtesy Montblanc
Warby Parker Daisy Glasses

A colorful new pair of glasses to update her accessories collection. $95, Warby Parker.

Courtesy Warby Parker

Jack Rogers Sandal

The preppy girl in your life needs these metallic pink sandals. $128, Jack Rogers.

Courtesy Jack Rogers

Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket Tight SuperSonic

Stylish workout wear always makes exercise at least a little more enjoyable. $89, Athleta.

Courtesy Athleta
Pellegrino Paris Mercure Bag

This fashion-favorite brand's red patent purse is perfect for the stylish woman who doesn't want the same bag as everyone else strolling down the street. $716, Pellegrino Paris.

Courtesy Pellegrino Paris

Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne

For the woman who truly wants to cover herself in florals. $140, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

House of Intuition Rose Quartz Necklace

Rose quartz signifies unconditional love. $24, House of Intuition.

Courtesy House of Intuition
Diptyque Paris en Fleur Candle

The French fragrance house released this limited edition rose candle just in time for Valentine's Day. $74, Diptyque.

Courtesy Diptyque

Cos Cashmere Scarf

A cozy scarf she'll be able to layer on for the rest of the season. $115, Cos.

Courtesy Cos

Cosabella Pajama Set

Not only are these adorable pink PJs a super cute gift, but they're also extremely reasonably priced right now. $35.97, Saks Off 5th.

Courtesy Saks Off 5th
Bauble Bar Quintet Vermeil Ring Set

Five stacking rings she can wear however she wants. $58, Bauble Bar.

Courtesy Bauble Bar
