The Ultimate Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

Elevate your flower game with this petite box of roses in a chic butterfly-accented box. Plus, they last a year, so she won't need to toss them out on February 16. $499, Venus et Fleur.

























Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for the most special woman in your life. We found the most luxurious, unique and stylish presents for every lovely lady you know, so whether you’re looking for the most romantic gift for your girlfriend or a sweet Galentine’s present, we have you covered. From flowers that’ll last way beyond February 14 and a bouquet of lingerie to fancy bubbly and the loveliest rose scents, these are the Valentine’s Day gifts she’ll love for this year.