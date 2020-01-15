Want to Fly Around the Moon With a Billionaire? Well, Here’s Your Chance

A Japanese billionaire is looking for a “life partner” to fly with him around the moon. There’s an easy formula for that: Creepy + Creepy = Creepy.

Yusaku Maezawa has a lot of money—and I mean a lot of money. Somewhere in the billions-range. And he wants to go on, potentially, the most awkward Tinder date of all time: joining a complete stranger on a space voyage. You know, like, in space.

SEE ALSO: Virgin Galactic’s Top Priority Is to Fly Richard Branson to Space This Year

Maezawa recently split up with his girlfriend, so he’s made an online appeal for (and this is in air-quotes) a “life partner” to fly with him around the moon. You know, as in “the moon.” This dystopian sci-fi blind date will take place on SpaceX’s maiden voyage around the moon, which is on the books for 2023. In 2018, Maezawa was the first passenger to book a trip to the moon on Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket.

How embarrassing… you’re the first civilian to fly around the moon, and now you don’t have a date.

OK, you can feel bad for the guy; he’s just a billionaire who feels lonely after breaking up with his girlfriend. But you can’t feel bad that this is the type of stuff the crazy ultra-rich have the luxury to actually pull off.

Plus, Maezawa’s site of amour, put online to swoon his future “life partner,” looks like it took a nod from the same guy who designs Dianetics book covers.

Read with me from Maezawa’s site:

He has a long-held dream of going into space.

He wants to visit such a special place together with a special someone.

Through serious one-on-one planned matchmaking, Maezawa looks to find his life partner.

The site then leads you to a “life partner” application page.

One application question? “Please tell us your impression of Yusaku Maezawa.” (See formula above.) But you better hurry—the application deadline is January 17.

And, of course, his matchmaking search will be filmed for a new streaming show on AbemaTV called: Full Moon Lovers. (Because that’s how billionaires conduct their blind space dates.) Think of The Bachelor but with space suits and moon rocks.

So, who is this billionaire guy anyway?

Maezawa is the founder of the e-commerce fashion company, Zozotown,which gained a market worth of $15 billion.

Meanwhile, back in the ’90s, Maezawa played in a Japanese punk band called Switch Style.

In 2017, he bought a Basquiat painting at Sotheby’s for a record $110.5 million. As an art collector, Maezawa has previously said he wanted to launch filmmakers, painters, architects and sculptors into space. Except, there’s one condition: they must “create interstellar-inspired works upon their return to Earth.”

OK, so he’s a former Japanese punk, Basquiat collector… But what could possibly go wrong on a blind date to the moon? Let’s break down the logistics: Imagine going on a Tinder date to Staten Island. If you journeyed all the way out to New York City’s most neglected borough and there was no chemistry, you would feel really stupid for making such a far journey.

That’s just a mere 27 miles from Manhattan; the moon is 238,900 miles from Earth.