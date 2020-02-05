5 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oils to Buy in 2020

Our Favorite Full-Spectrum CBD Oils

Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, is a popular natural remedy. People are buying CBD tinctures to help with pain, anxiety and sleep issues.

But it’s hard to find the best products when everything looks the same, labels are hard to read and the market is full of hype.

The CBD market has grown tremendously over the past few years and so has information about CBD extraction methods and distillation processes. Now, instead of simply looking for the best CBD oil, there are three types of CBD extracts you can buy.

Isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum are all options—the main difference between these products is the amount of THC in each.

Isolate products contain only the CBD from the hemp plant.

Broad-spectrum products contain a range of cannabinoids and terpenes, but no THC.

Full-spectrum oils contain up to 0.3% THC alongside a range of cannabinoids and terpenes.

In this article, we’ll help you find the best full-spectrum oil. These oils are generally more researched because few studies have investigated the impact of only one molecule in the cannabis plant.

CBD Oil Score Criteria

There are many ways to separate different types of CBD oil. In this article, we compared brands based on criteria previously established by Observer.

Here are the main aspects we focused on to create our rating system:

Ingredient Quality

The ingredients used to create the oil, where the ingredients were sourced, how fresh the batches were before being sent out and the quality-control measures enacted to ensure purity.

Taste

The flavor of the product, as well as any lingering aftertaste.

Transparency

The availability of information about the product, its means of production, third-party test results and sales/refund policies as provided by the brand.

User Reputation

The reputability of the brand, based on user reviews and comments from across the internet.

Customer Service

The availability, responsiveness, clarity and helpfulness of the brand’s customer service team.

Website Experience

The ease of use of their website while browsing, selecting products and placing orders.

Overall

Our final verdict on the product as a whole, considering all of the elements above.

What Are the Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oils?

Overview

Price Range: $89 to $269

$89 to $269 Available Flavors: Natural

Natural CBD Per Serving: 25 mg, 80 mg

25 mg, 80 mg CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg, 2400 mg

750 mg, 2400 mg Value: $0.12/mg of CBD

$0.12/mg of CBD Lab Results: Available on website

Available on website Refund Policy: 30-day money-back guarantee for first time customers

Description

If you’re looking for an extra strength CBD oil, the Max Potency tincture from Spruce CBD contains 2,400 mg of CBD, enough for 80 mg per dropper. Additionally, customers can choose between a hemp seed oil and MCT oil base for their tincture.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Taste: 8 out of 10

8 out of 10 Transparency: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 User Reputation: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Customer Service: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Website Experience: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Overall: 9.7 out of 10

Overview

Price Range: $29 to $129

$29 to $129 Available Flavors : Natural, Citrus, Mint, Berry, Vanilla

: Natural, Citrus, Mint, Berry, Vanilla CBD Per Serving: 10 mg, 27 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg

10 mg, 27 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg CBD Per Bottle: 300 mg, 800 mg, 1200 mg, 2400 mg

300 mg, 800 mg, 1200 mg, 2400 mg Value: $0.10/mg of CBD

$0.10/mg of CBD Lab Results: Available on website

Available on website Refund Policy: 30-day product refund, but shipping costs are non refundable

Description

Fab CBD has a strong following of loyal customers who love their products—and for good reason. The company is one of the most affordable but still has many CBD potency and flavor options to choose from, so you can easily find something that you like best.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Taste: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 Transparency: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 User Reputation: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Customer Service: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Website Experience: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Overall: 9.7 out of 10

Overview

Price Range: $29 to $129

$29 to $129 Available Flavors: Natural

Natural CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg

20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg CBD Per Bottle: 600 mg, 1200 mg, 2400 mg

600 mg, 1200 mg, 2400 mg Value: $0.08/mg of CBD

$0.08/mg of CBD Lab Results: Available on website

Available on website Refund Policy: 30-day refunds available for unopened products

Description

For a full-spectrum CBD oil with a range of potency options, Naternal CBD tinctures are available in three different strengths: 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg per 1mL dropper. Customers also love the affordable price of these products for the quality they are getting.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Taste: 8 out of 10

8 out of 10 Transparency: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 User Reputation: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 Customer Service: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Website Experience: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Overall: 9.5 out of 10

Overview

Price Range: $29 to $129

$29 to $129 Available Flavors: Olive Oil, Mint Chocolate, Orange Blossom, Lemon Twist

Olive Oil, Mint Chocolate, Orange Blossom, Lemon Twist CBD Per Serving: 7 mg, 17 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg

7 mg, 17 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg Value: $0.15/mg of CBD

$0.15/mg of CBD Lab Results: Available on website

Available on website Refund Policy: 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Description

Another popular brand, Charlotte’s Web, offers a variety of hemp oil formulas with 7 mg, 17 mg, 50 mg or 60 mg per mL. And unlike many other full-spectrum CBD oils, Charlotte’s Web has multiple flavor options that taste great and make it easier to take their tinctures if you aren’t the biggest fan of the “natural” hemp flavor.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Taste: 7 out of 10

7 out of 10 Transparency: 8 out of 10

8 out of 10 User Reputation: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 Customer Service: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Website Experience: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Overall: 9 out of 10

Overview

Price Range: $38.50 to $439

$38.50 to $439 Available Flavors: Natural

Natural CBD Per Serving: 50 mg

50 mg CBD Per Bottle: 240 mg, 725 mg, 1450 mg, 2425 mg, 4850 mg

240 mg, 725 mg, 1450 mg, 2425 mg, 4850 mg Value: $0.14/mg of CBD

$0.14/mg of CBD Lab Results: Available on website

Available on website Refund Policy: 30-day refunds available for unopened products

Description

As a leading brand in the hemp industry, NuLeaf Naturals is well-known for their high quality CBD oils. Their formula remains the same across all of their products, and features 50 mg of CBD in every milliliter.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Taste: 6 out of 10

6 out of 10 Transparency: 8 out of 10

8 out of 10 User Reputation: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 Customer Service: 10 out of 10

10 out of 10 Website Experience: 8 out of 10

8 out of 10 Overall: 8.5 out of 10

FAQs About CBD Oils

Why Choose Full-Spectrum CBD Oils?

When you purchase a full-spectrum CBD product, you’ll be getting much more than just CBD (cannabidiol). In addition, you’ll be getting an array of beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC and others, as well as terpenes, to elicit whole plant therapy.

This is often referred to as the “entourage effect,” where multiple plant parts work together to produce greater effects than when used in isolation.

What Are the Health Benefits of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?

More research is needed on the health benefits of CBD. Many studies were done on mice or used doses of CBD much larger than the average consumer would take. However, some conditions that may benefit from CBD include:

Anxiety and stress;

Arthritis;

Chronic pain;

Inflammation;

Menstrual pain or cramps;

Muscle and joint aches;

Sleep troubles or disorders.

People are always asking, “What is CBD good for?” And the truth is the benefits are different for each person. It’s always important to buy products that have been tested at third-party labs. You also want to talk to your doctor about potential side effects of CBD.

Though these products are legal across the United States, they have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and statements about the best products are not intended to diagnose or treat any condition.

Will Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Get You High?

CBD oils do not get you high. All the products on this list are extracted from the industrial hemp plant, not marijuana. Hemp only contains trace amounts of THC—less than 0.3% by law. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound responsible for making marijuana users feel “high.”

This is why CBD is so popular. People want to get the health benefits of the cannabis plant without the mind-altering effects. CBD oils are making their way into the workplace because they may promote a sense of calm or lessen presentation nerves, without making you intoxicated.

This is why all products containing CBD are gaining steam. Oils and edibles, like CBD gummies, offer a discreet way to take full-spectrum extracts on the go.

Does CBD Oil Affect a Drug Test?

In the same way that CBD oil won’t make you high, it’s also highly unlikely that it will cause you to test positive on a drug test.

However, in rare instances, this has been reported. To avoid a false positive, we recommend possibly going for a broad-spectrum CBD oil that’s THC free, as well as checking with the testing facility to ensure they aren’t testing for any other cannabinoids (like CBD).

How Does CBD Oil Make You Feel?

Without the presence of THC, anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest CBD may ease anxiety, promote calm and focus, and relieve aches and pains. Although some people report feeling drowsy after taking CBD.

The important thing to remember is that CBD affects everyone differently. It’s best to start with a small dose and work up to a larger dose while paying attention to how your body reacts.

What Do Full-Spectrum CBD Oils Taste Like?

Generally speaking, CBD oil has a distinct, earthy flavor. This is especially true when it comes to full-spectrum CBD oils.

The taste of full-spectrum hemp can be bitter, so many people opt for flavored products that mask the taste of cannabis. Flavors like peppermint, citrus and even vanilla are available.

If you want a flavored tincture, brands like FAB CBD and Charlotte’s Web are known for their flavored tinctures.

Additionally, you may want to swallow the CBD oil with a beverage if you dislike the taste of hemp.

Are There Other Brands I May Like?

If you’re worried about the taste of full-spectrum oils or want a THC-free option, there are plenty of quality products on the market. The curated marketplace RemedyShop.com has built a quiz to help confused consumers find the best product for their specific need.

Final Thoughts on Full-Spectrum CBD

CBD oils are most effective when applied sublingually. This method requires the placement of a few drops of CBD oil below the tongue for 30 to 90 seconds, and then swallowing. This allows time for the CBD to absorb into the bloodstream, while also picking up any remaining CBD through the digestive tract.

When starting a CBD regimen, start slow and gradually raise your dose over time. The goal is to understand how the tinctures work inside your body. Also, these oils are expensive. If you take too much, you can waste your money, as you may achieve the same health benefit with less.

Overall, CBD has enormous potential to help people with everyday ailments. It also may help treat serious conditions. The important thing to keep in mind is that CBD works differently for everyone. Take your time, and shop smart.