How a Pennsylvania Museum Discovered a Rembrandt Hiding in Its Collection

When the small Pennsylvania institution the Allentown Art Museum first acquired a striking painting of an auburn-haired girl in 1961, it was immediately assumed that the distinctive canvas was painted by the Dutch master Rembrandt. However, an organization called the Rembrandt Research Project came to dispute this notion, claiming that the painting was instead likely made by someone in Rembrandt’s studio, like an assistant or apprentice, but not by the man himself. Now, decades later and after an extensive conservation effort, it appears that the museum’s original assumption was correct: according to NYU Institute of Fine Arts conservator Shan Kuang, the Allentown Art Museum’s Portrait of a Young Woman is indeed a Rembrandt that was obscured over the years by varnish.

“It was the fashion, in the 1920s, to not see any texture,” Kuang told CNN when discussing the surface of the painting and how it had been altered. “We call it a ‘mirrored surface’—people wanted to see their reflection, which is really counter to what a Rembrandt should look like. The restorer was so frustrated building up the layers of varnish to make the texture disappear, that he actually poured it on. It was the consistency of molasses, and you could actually see the drip marks.”

According to Kuang, it was this altered surface that had lead the Rembrandt Research Project observers to believe that the painting in question could not possible have been made by Rembrandt. The reason the organization gave at the time for their dismissal was that the painted young woman’s clothes appeared muddled, when Rembrandt was always extremely precise in his renderings.

Much noise has been made in the art world recently about the effects that bed restoration efforts can have on valuable works of art. In January, a set of images from the famous Van Eyck Ghent Altarpiece went viral due to the seemingly severely altered visage of the mystic lamb, the central figure of the artwork. Although people assumed that the lamb’s humanoid face had been added by modern restorers, in fact, the lamb had originally been painted with huge eyes and a pouting mouth, and subsequently obscured in the 16th century by another fateful coat of varnish.

Portrait of a Young Woman will be on display at the Allentown Art Museum from June 7 through November 1 of this year, if you want to get a look at the de-varnished canvas up close.