Anthony Hopkins Is Listing His Longtime Malibu Retreat for $11.5 Million

He's planning on staying closer to the city of Los Angeles now.

The main house is just over 4,000 square feet.







Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins is looking for a buyer in Malibu. Hopkins just listed his longtime beach home on Point Dume Buff for sale, with an $11.5 million price tag attached.

The Welsh actor has owned the home for nearly 20 years; he purchased the 4,010-square-foot abode for $3.8 million in 2001.

SEE ALSO: Prince William and Kate Are Taking a Break From Royal Duties This Week for Their Kids

The main two-story Cape Cod-style residence is composed of four bedrooms, with a fireplace in both the airy living room as well as an extra family room.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, built-in shelving and terra cotta-style floors.

The master suite has its own private sauna in the bathroom, with walls of glass that look out onto the beach.

There’s also a separate one-bedroom guest house on the 1.03-acre estate, in addition to a pool house, per the listing held by The Agency broker Santiago Arana.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, as well as multiple decks for al fresco dining and entertaining, plus a garden. Hopkins also set up an art room in the cabana outside, per the Wall Street Journal.

The actor is selling the home because he wants to live closer to Los Angeles—it seems the city’s traffic annoys truly everyone.

Hopkins and his wife, Stella, already have their next residence all ready. The couple paid $1.1 million on a two-bedroom Pacific Palisades condo back in 2016, reports Variety, and then in 2018, doled out $6.6 million for a contemporary home in the same area. That apparently wasn’t quite enough, as early last year, Hopkins handed over $6 million for a 1940s-era Colonial-style home right next door.