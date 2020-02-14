Away Is Celebrating Its New Ski-Inspired Collection With a Chalet Pop-Up in Aspen















There’s another chic ski shop coming to Aspen this year, but you’ll need to get there ASAP. Away is opening a limited-time pop-up in the snowy ski town today, to celebrate the launch of its brand-new Chalet Collection.

The “Away Chalet” is open from February 14 to 19, and it’s the first time the cult-favorite luggage brand has landed in Aspen.

The brand carefully curated the storefront at 602 East Hyman Avenue with midcentury furniture, fir trees and space for sitting and hanging out, as it’s not just about perusing luggage. The shop is hosting events and experiences perfect for those just leaving the ski runs, like a custom oxygen bar, concierge and shuffleboard court, and later in the evenings, there will be a DJ, cocktails and drinks.

Aspen-goers get early access to the aforementioned Chalet Collection; the new line is exclusively available in the chalet shop until February 18, when those not heading to the Aspen slopes over the weekend can order the ski-inspired pieces.

“The launch of The Chalet collection gave us the perfect moment to pop-up in Aspen. As a brand, we drew inspiration for the collection from the nostalgia around some of our favorite iconic mountain towns, and Aspen fits the bill perfectly,” Away’s co-founder Jen Rubio explained. “Aspen is the ultimate winter destination for many travelers and a hub for those who love the mountains. We wanted to give our community a place to gather and enjoy aprés in Away style, and an Aspen Chalet was the perfect way to uniquely offer this experience.”

The Chalet Collection is inspired by retro ski looks of the 1950s and 1960s, so think lots of vintage-y shades and stylish stripes. The product drop includes three new colorways for all four sizes of the polycarbonate suitcase; there is yellow with a white stripe, white with a red stripe and a shimmery green, and range in price from $275 to $345. There’s also a new colorway for the Backpack ($225), aptly dubbed “Black Diamond,” plus a new limited edition “Alpine” print for the Longitude Tote ($245) and “Rush” for the Everywhere Bag ($325).

But the biggest release is Away’s brand new product, the $145 yellow Sling Bag. It’s like a leather fanny pack but trendier than the ones you see on every parent at Disney World, with a card slot, key clip and zippered pocket that happens to be ideal for holding a ski pass, ID or sunglasses. Away is branching out into fashion, too, as the brand collaborated with Perfect Moment on an exclusive knit sweater, and it’s only available at the Away Chalet.