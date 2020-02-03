Away and Serena Williams Just Launched a Limited Edition Travel Collection

Away just launched a limited edition collection with Serena Williams. Scroll through to get a peek at the new line.















Tennis champion Serena Williams is expanding her horizons in the lifestyle sphere, as she just launched a limited edition collaboration with celeb-favorite travel brand Away. The stylish partnership has been in the works for years, and the first collection just dropped online and in Away stores.

Williams co-designed the debut line, which features Away’s signature suitcases in a cheerful red (one of her favorite colors), with multicolor camouflage print interiors (one of her favorite patterns), plus brand-new travel accessories.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned after years of traveling (as an athlete, friend, and mother), it’s important to have quality luggage,” Williams wrote on Instagram of the new collection. “As we embark on a new decade of exploration and discovery, I am super excited to share by new luggage collaboration with [A]way.”

The Away x Serena Williams collection is available in Away’s classic hardside polycarbonate luggage (the Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large, ranging in price from $225 to $295), as well as in Away’s newer softside Expandable line (all the same sizes, with prices from $275 to $345). It also marks the first limited edition collab for the Expandable collection. Both the polycarbonate and softside bags come with a camo-print luggage tag.

The line-up also includes a limited edition colorway for Away’s four-piece Packing Cubes ($45), in red with blue zippers. Finally, the collab is introducing a new travel accessory from Away—the brand’s first-ever Shoe Cubes ($35), which match the Packing Cubes and the rest of the collection. It’ll keep all your footwear organized and separate from the rest of your clothing, and if you think about where your shoes have been during the day, it’s really an ideal solution.

“Serena defines today’s modern traveler, and her dynamic, multi-faceted lifestyle perfectly mirrors the essence of our brand and what Away stands for,” Jen Rubio, Away’s co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, explained. “Serena’s unique perspective on travel, combined with her natural eye for design, has made her an invaluable partner for us. With this collaboration, we’re looking forward to giving people a window into this side of Serena, shedding light on the habits, rituals and experiences with travel that shape who she is.”

Away has partnered with a number of celebrities in the past for limited edition collections, including Karlie Kloss and Rashida Jones, as well as with Flour Shop and the NBA. This is the first celeb launch since a December story in The Verge detailed an allegedly toxic work environment at Away, which resulted in co-founder and CEO Steph Korey stepping down, and then shortly thereafter reversing her decision and keeping her job as co-CEO, telling the New York Times that “we let some inaccurate reporting influence the timeline of a transition plan that we had.”

Williams’ new red-themed drop is only available for a limited time, but don’t worry if you aren’t able to get your hands on one of the stylish suitcases—the Away x Serena Williams partnership is ongoing, so there will be quite a few new releases coming up in the future.