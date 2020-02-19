Barack Obama’s Childhood Home in Hawaii Is Now Listed for $2.2 Million

Barack’s Obama’s childhood home in Honolulu is now listed for sale. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

The childhood home of former President Barack Obama is now up for grabs. Obama resided in the Craftsman-style house in Honolulu from 1964 to 1967, and now the abode is on the market for $2.2 million.

The main three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on the 0.26-acre property spans 1,967 square feet; it’s relatively modest, with hardwood floors and plenty of windows. The small kitchen contains white cabinetry and grey countertops.

And here he is playing golf this past Christmas in Hawaii.

The erstwhile president still loves a good golf game when he’s in Hawaii. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Obama lived here from the ages of three to six, while his mother, Ann Dunham, attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa, per Realtor.com. The home last sold for $1.3 million in 2006, and at present, would definitely benefit from a few renovations, though it’ll be hard to beat the house’s presidential pedigree.

There are built-ins in some of the bedrooms, as well as French doors downstairs that lead outside. As is fitting in the Aloha State, there’s a 334-square-foot covered lanai.

There’s also a 292-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on the grounds.

Obama often travels to Hawaii with his family for vacation; he jetted to his home state over the winter holidays with Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

The Obamas have seriously upgraded their real estate portfolio in the past several years. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The former commander-in-chief has definitely upgraded his home portfolio in the years since he left this Honolulu abode behind—and not just during his time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The Obamas paid $8.1 million for a mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C. in 2017, and more recently, doled out $11.75 million for a 29-acre, seven-bedroom waterfront retreat in Martha’s Vineyard.

