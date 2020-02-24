Bethenny Frankel Sold Her Spare Hamptons Home for $2.28 Million

There's also a white marble wet bar and French doors that lead to the patio.

Former Real Housewives of New York personality Bethenny Frankel is trimming down her real estate holdings this year. The Skinnygirl mogul sold her Soho loft in January, after nearly three years of searching for a buyer, and ended up accepting a loss in the transaction. And now, she’s parted with her spare Bridgehampton retreat.

The reality star offloaded her seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Hamptons estate for $2.28 million, and while it’s not the nearly $3 million haul she was hoping for when she originally tossed the home on the market back in May 2018, it’s a touch above the $2.03 million she handed over for the house in late 2017.

The property, known as the Morning Glory House, was last listed for just under $2.6 million, so the buyer, who was represented by Nest Seekers International broker Vincent Abbate, scored a bit of a discount.

The 4,239-square-foot historic abode was once a bed and breakfast. Frankel completed a speedy renovation before she listed the home for sale (after a mere seven months of ownership), per the listing held by Compass broker Caroline Sarraf.

There are multiple living areas on the main floor, including a parlor-style room with a fireplace and a “gathering room” with a white marble wet bar and a double set of French doors that lead to the patio.

The kitchen is equipped with all-new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar seating and grey countertops, and is adjacent to a windowed breakfast room. There’s also a separate dining room.

Six bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the second level of the house. The third story isn’t finished yet, but the listing notes it could be turned into an office.

Outside, there’s a stone patio, heated gunite pool and al fresco dining space.

Frankel, who left RHONYC for the second time last year, is getting ready for her next reality television gig; she’ll be starring on The Big Shot With Bethenny, in which contestants will compete in order to work with her.

Frankel still owns her five-bedroom Hamptons getaway on Lumber Lane, and it doesn’t look like she’s ready to part with that home just yet. She also bought a larger apartment in Soho a few years back, and as of late, she’s been spending much of her time in a Boston townhouse with her boyfriend and daughter.