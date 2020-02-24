Observer Observer Logo

Bethenny Frankel Sold Her Spare Hamptons Home for $2.28 Million

By
Bethenny Frankel just sold her Bridgehampton getaway. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
She bought the home in late 2017.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
After a quick renovation, she tossed it back on the market just seven months later.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Frankel was originally seeking nearly $3 million for the house.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Advertisement
The buyer paid $2.28 million for the estate.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
There's a fireplace downstairs.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
There are multiple living areas on the main floor.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Advertisement
There's also a white marble wet bar and French doors that lead to the patio.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
The kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
The dining area.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Advertisement
The windowed breakfast nook.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
The property used to be a bed and breakfast.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Frankel owns another Hamptons home nearby.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Advertisement
The house spans over 4,000 square feet.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
The Skinnygirl mogul also sold her Soho loft earlier this year.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
The master suite is on the second floor.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Advertisement
There's a veranda outside.
Courtesy Tyler Bailey
Slideshow | List
- / 17

Former Real Housewives of New York personality Bethenny Frankel is trimming down her real estate holdings this year. The Skinnygirl mogul sold her Soho loft in January, after nearly three years of searching for a buyer, and ended up accepting a loss in the transaction. And now, she’s parted with her spare Bridgehampton retreat.

The reality star offloaded her seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Hamptons estate for $2.28 million, and while it’s not the nearly $3 million haul she was hoping for when she originally tossed the home on the market back in May 2018, it’s a touch above the $2.03 million she handed over for the house in late 2017.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Are Heading Back to the U.K. for Their Final Royal Duties

The property, known as the Morning Glory House, was last listed for just under $2.6 million, so the buyer, who was represented by Nest Seekers International broker Vincent Abbate, scored a bit of a discount.

bethenny frankel

Bethenny Frankel is still holding onto her other Hamptons home on Lumber Lane. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The 4,239-square-foot historic abode was once a bed and breakfast. Frankel completed a speedy renovation before she listed the home for sale (after a mere seven months of ownership), per the listing held by Compass broker Caroline Sarraf.

There are multiple living areas on the main floor, including a parlor-style room with a fireplace and a “gathering room” with a white marble wet bar and a double set of French doors that lead to the patio.

The kitchen is equipped with all-new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar seating and grey countertops, and is adjacent to a windowed breakfast room. There’s also a separate dining room.

Six bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the second level of the house. The third story isn’t finished yet, but the listing notes it could be turned into an office.

Outside, there’s a stone patio, heated gunite pool and al fresco dining space.

Frankel, who left RHONYC for the second time last year, is getting ready for her next reality television gig; she’ll be starring on The Big Shot With Bethenny, in which contestants will compete in order to work with her.

Frankel still owns her five-bedroom Hamptons getaway on Lumber Lane, and it doesn’t look like she’s ready to part with that home just yet. She also bought a larger apartment in Soho a few years back, and as of late, she’s been spending much of her time in a Boston townhouse with her boyfriend and daughter.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Compass, the hamptons, Bethenny Frankel

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page