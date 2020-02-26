Calvin Harris Finally Sold His Hollywood Hills Home for $7 Million

There are multiple entertaining areas and an infinity pool outside.

It's the exact same amount he paid for the property in 2013.

He sold the home for $7 million in an all-cash deal.















It took four years, but Calvin Harris has finally parted with his modern Hollywood Hills abode. The DJ has been trying to find a buyer for the 4,127-square-foot home, situated just above the Sunset Strip, since 2016, when he listed it for nearly $10 million.

Alas, Harris didn’t end up scoring any kind of a profit. He accepted a $7 million all-cash offer, per Variety, which is the exact amount he paid for the property back in 2013.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom Los Angeles estate features an open floor plan, with high ceilings and glass walls throughout.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, grey countertops and a center island with breakfast bar seating. There’s a living room with a fireplace, as well as a dining area.

The master suite is located upstairs, with a walk-in closet, fireplace and access to a terrace. Elsewhere in the home, there’s an office, a sauna and a full screening room, per the listing held by The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman.

All the living and entertaining spaces are open to the backyard; there’s an infinity pool, sleek fireplace and plenty of seating and lounging spots. There’s also an attached one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom guest house.

The Scottish musician still owns quite a few homes in Los Angeles, as he scooped up a $5.05 million mansion from fellow DJ Steve Angello in late 2017. Harris has tried to part with that property a few times, but it seems that for now, he’s holding onto it. He also maintains a $15 million Beverly Hills compound, and two years ago, he paid $13.8 million for a vacant plot of land in Bel Air, according to Variety, and has been preparing to build yet another palatial mansion on the estate.