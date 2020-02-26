Observer Observer Logo

Calvin Harris Finally Sold His Hollywood Hills Home for $7 Million

Calvin Harris finally sold his Hollywood Hills home. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The DJ originally wanted nearly $10 million for the home.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
He sold the home for $7 million in an all-cash deal.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It's the exact same amount he paid for the property in 2013.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The home spans over 4,000 square feet.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are high ceilings and glass doors throughout.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There's a fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The master suite.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There's a fireplace, sitting area and a walk-in closet.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are a total of four bedrooms.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The open kitchen.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The movie theater.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The sauna.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are multiple entertaining areas and an infinity pool outside.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Plus a modern fireplace.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It took four years, but Calvin Harris has finally parted with his modern Hollywood Hills abode. The DJ has been trying to find a buyer for the 4,127-square-foot home, situated just above the Sunset Strip, since 2016, when he listed it for nearly $10 million.

Alas, Harris didn’t end up scoring any kind of a profit. He accepted a $7 million all-cash offer, per Variety, which is the exact amount he paid for the property back in 2013.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom Los Angeles estate features an open floor plan, with high ceilings and glass walls throughout.

calvin harris sells hollywood hills home

Calvin Harris found a buyer for his Hollywood Hills estate. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, grey countertops and a center island with breakfast bar seating. There’s a living room with a fireplace, as well as a dining area.

The master suite is located upstairs, with a walk-in closet, fireplace and access to a terrace. Elsewhere in the home, there’s an office, a sauna and a full screening room, per the listing held by The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman.

All the living and entertaining spaces are open to the backyard; there’s an infinity pool, sleek fireplace and plenty of seating and lounging spots. There’s also an attached one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom guest house.

The Scottish musician still owns quite a few homes in Los Angeles, as he scooped up a $5.05 million mansion from fellow DJ Steve Angello in late 2017. Harris has tried to part with that property a few times, but it seems that for now, he’s holding onto it. He also maintains a $15 million Beverly Hills compound, and two years ago, he paid $13.8 million for a vacant plot of land in Bel Air, according to Variety, and has been preparing to build yet another palatial mansion on the estate.

