Carmelo Anthony Is Selling His Sleek Chelsea Apartment for $12.85 Million

Carmelo Anthony is listing his sleek New York apartment for sale.









NBA star Carmelo Anthony is looking to slim down his New York real estate holdings. The athlete is listing his sleek West Chelsea apartment for sale, with a hefty $12.85 million price tag attached.

Anthony and his wife, La La, bought the five-bedroom, four-bathroom condo in the Cary Tamarkin-designed building for a touch over $11 million back in 2015, when he was still with the New York Knicks.

Anthony is selling the 4,556-square-foot aerie because he doesn’t need quite as much space now that’s not based in New York full-time; he’s now playing for the Portland Trailblazers.

The fifth-floor apartment is the largest unit in the entire building, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Kevin Mallen and Michael Graves. “The full-floor loft is an art collector’s dream with ample wall space and an ideal location next to the Highline,” Mallen said.

A private elevator landing opens directly into the foyer. There are 10-foot ceilings, casement windows and white oak floors throughout, as well as a private balcony.

There are two separate living rooms, plus a dining space.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, brass hardware, custom walnut cabinetry and Calacatta gold marble countertops and backsplash, with a large center island and breakfast bar seating. There’s a big wine fridge in the kitchen, but it doesn’t even compare to the glass-encased vino storage that takes up an entire wall by the media room.

The master suite has a private dressing room as well as a marble-bedecked spa bathroom, with a built-in tub and double vanity.

Even though Anthony no longer has the need for this sprawling abode, he’s not ready to give up his New York footprint entirely—the basketball player is currently looking for another home elsewhere in the city.