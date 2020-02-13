Jeff Bezos Paid David Geffen a Record $165 Million for the Beverly Hills Warner Estate

There have been rumors about Jeff Bezos perusing ridiculously high-end Los Angeles real estate for quite a while now, but Amazon’s CEO has finally made his decision. In an entirely unsurprising move, Bezos went absolutely all-out on his new West Coast spread, and doled out a total of $255 million on two separate properties. Oh, and he set a major record while doing so.

First, Bezos paid fellow billionaire and yacht lover David Geffen around $165 million for the famed Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, reports the Wall Street Journal. It’s a new record for priciest home transaction in the L.A. area, topping the previous record set by Lachlan Murdoch last year, when Murdoch doled out $150 million for Chartwell, in Bel Air.

Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have been checking out megamansions in Los Angeles for months, including a mammoth $88 million Bel Air estate.

The billionaire’s new Beverly Hills property spans over nine acres, and has quite the pedigree—it was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the late former president of Warner Bros.

Geffen bought the Warner Estate for $47.5 million in 1990 (which set a then-record for an L.A. home, because apparently this property is just all about records), and he extensively renovated the home during his ownership, per Variety. There’s a 13,600-square-foot colonial-style main house, multiple guest houses, plenty of gardens, a tennis court and a nine-hole golf course, as well as a separate pool complex with extra guest quarters. And Bezos must be particularly enthralled by the intense security of the home; it’s all walled and gated, so hopefully he doesn’t run into any burglar issues like he did back in 2018.

But apparently this wasn’t quite enough for Bezos, as he also paid the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen $90 million for an undeveloped plot of land less than two miles away. Bezos is using the vacant land as an “investment property,” according to the WSJ.

Bezos has spent hundred of millions of dollars on pricey homes over the past few years; in 2017, he paid $23 million in all-cash for the largest private home in Washington, D.C., and then invested at least $12 million in renovations. He also recently doled out $80 million for three units at 212 Fifth Avenue in New York; when combined, the aerie will encompass over 17,000 square feet.