Jet Set: Our February Travel Must-Haves

By
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Zero Halliburton International Carry-On

This brand just entirely relaunched its full collection, and the suitcases are even better than before—this navy carry-on has a custom handle, to keep it super lightweight. $450, Zero Halliburton.

Courtesy Zero Halliburton

It Cosmetics Superhero Brush

Multifunctional cosmetics tools are crucial when you're trying to fit all your beauty needs in one bag, and this particular brush transforms into four different types of eye makeup applicators. $29, It Cosmetics.

Courtesy It Cosmetics

Hanky Panky Romper

This super soft cotton romper works as comfy loungewear or the cutest sleep attire. $92, Hanky Panky.

Courtesy Hanky Panky
Kitsch 11-Piece Travel Set

Sometimes you just have that one beauty product you can't go without, and there's no travel size. Luckily, this 11-piece reusable set (also, eco-friendly!) has a container for everything you need to bring on your next getaway. $12, Kitsch.

Courtesy Kitsch

Away Rose Gold Aluminum Carry-On

Away recently released a whole new set of colorways for its aluminum suitcase, and we're partial to this pretty rose-toned bag. $495, Away.

Courtesy Away

Diane von Furstenberg x The Outnet Jumpsuit

Anything that works well for daytime and an evening out is ideal when packing for a busy trip, and this printed jumpsuit from DVF's new exclusive capsule collection on the Outnet is just that. $270, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet
Lively All Day Lounge Pant

Comfy pants for lounging about are crucial. $45, Lively.

Courtesy Lively

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Waterproof Travel Size

This travel-sized make-up remover and cleanser is a reliable and super affordable beauty product for those constantly on the go. $3.99, Garnier.

Courtesy Garnier

Naadam Sleeveless Button Down Dress

The sustainable brand just launched a new silk cashmere line, and this simple black dress is a chic, easily wearable piece to add to your travel wardrobe. $175, Naadam.

Courtesy Naadam
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

February can feel pretty dreary all around, but your travel wardrobe doesn’t have to reflect that. From Away’s shiny new rose gold suitcase and Hanky Panky’s comfy romper to your favorite new makeup brush and a chic black dress, these are the travel pieces we love right now.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, slideshow, Travel, luxury travel, Fashion, luggage, Away, Beauty

