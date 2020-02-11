Jet Set: Our February Travel Must-Haves

The sustainable brand just launched a new silk cashmere line, and this simple black dress is a chic, easily wearable piece to add to your travel wardrobe. $175, Naadam.

This travel-sized make-up remover and cleanser is a reliable and super affordable beauty product for those constantly on the go. $3.99, Garnier.

Anything that works well for daytime and an evening out is ideal when packing for a busy trip, and this printed jumpsuit from DVF's new exclusive capsule collection on the Outnet is just that. $270, The Outnet.

Away recently released a whole new set of colorways for its aluminum suitcase, and we're partial to this pretty rose-toned bag. $495, Away.

Sometimes you just have that one beauty product you can't go without, and there's no travel size. Luckily, this 11-piece reusable set (also, eco-friendly!) has a container for everything you need to bring on your next getaway. $12, Kitsch.

Multifunctional cosmetics tools are crucial when you're trying to fit all your beauty needs in one bag, and this particular brush transforms into four different types of eye makeup applicators. $29, It Cosmetics.

This brand just entirely relaunched its full collection, and the suitcases are even better than before—this navy carry-on has a custom handle, to keep it super lightweight. $450, Zero Halliburton.

February can feel pretty dreary all around, but your travel wardrobe doesn’t have to reflect that. From Away’s shiny new rose gold suitcase and Hanky Panky’s comfy romper to your favorite new makeup brush and a chic black dress, these are the travel pieces we love right now.