Jet Set: Elevated Classics for Your Travel Repertoire

The sustainable brand's cozy sweatshirt is part of its Icelandic animals series. Each piece has a unique tracking number where you can learn about the history of the top. $200, KATLA.

Instead of lugging clunky bauble options with you on your next trip, keep it simple with a classic ring like this delicate gold piece. $256, Consider the Wldflwrs.

This aromatic body oil mist is composed of palo santo and sandalwood to purify and calm, which is much appreciated during hectic travels. $42, Highborn.

Finding leggings that are both comfy and stylish isn't always easy, but this (vegan!) leather pair is perfect for your en-route outfit as well as a chic look for while you're away. $110, David Lerner.

This über flattering swimsuit is perfect for tanning on your next getaway, and the material and pearl buttons make it an entirely acceptable top, too. $195, Onia.

Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.











Don’t fret if you’re getting bored of packing the same old travel outfits and products every single time you’re on the go, because we’ve found a few new classics you can easily add to your usual array. From GlamSquad’s hair essentials set and Onia’s latest swim drop to vegan leather leggings and a soothing body mist, these are the travel pieces we love right now.