Jet Set: Elevated Classics for Your Travel Repertoire

Bee & Kin Pilot Passport Case
A unique passport case keeps you organized and stylish. $45, Bee & Kin.
Onia Andrea Rib One-Piece
This über flattering swimsuit is perfect for tanning on your next getaway, and the material and pearl buttons make it an entirely acceptable top, too. $195, Onia.
Victorinox Beauty Case Deluxe
This compact toiletry case unfolds into a hanging piece that can hold all your beauty essentials. $145, Victorinox.
Banana Republic Goop Edit Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt
This twist on the classic white button down is a good travel wardrobe staple. $74.50, Goop.
GlamSquad Bon Voyage Travel Kit
A three-piece TSA-approved set for all your hair dilemmas, including texturizing spray, dry shampoo and hairspray. $26, GlamSquad.
David Lerner High Waisted Leather Leggings
Finding leggings that are both comfy and stylish isn't always easy, but this (vegan!) leather pair is perfect for your en-route outfit as well as a chic look for while you're away. $110, David Lerner.
Highborn Défumeé Body Mist
This aromatic body oil mist is composed of palo santo and sandalwood to purify and calm, which is much appreciated during hectic travels. $42, Highborn.
Consider the Wldflwrs Big Dot Ring
Instead of lugging clunky bauble options with you on your next trip, keep it simple with a classic ring like this delicate gold piece. $256, Consider the Wldflwrs.
KATLA Máney Husky Sweatshirt
The sustainable brand's cozy sweatshirt is part of its Icelandic animals series. Each piece has a unique tracking number where you can learn about the history of the top. $200, KATLA.
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.
Don’t fret if you’re getting bored of packing the same old travel outfits and products every single time you’re on the go, because we’ve found a few new classics you can easily add to your usual array. From GlamSquad’s hair essentials set and Onia’s latest swim drop to vegan leather leggings and a soothing body mist, these are the travel pieces we love right now.