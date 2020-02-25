Jet Set: Elevated Classics for Your Travel Repertoire

Observer Observer Logo

Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Bee & Kin Pilot Passport Case

A unique passport case keeps you organized and stylish. $45, Bee & Kin.

Courtesy Bee & Kin

Onia Andrea Rib One-Piece

This über flattering swimsuit is perfect for tanning on your next getaway, and the material and pearl buttons make it an entirely acceptable top, too. $195, Onia.

Courtesy Onia

Victorinox Beauty Case Deluxe

This compact toiletry case unfolds into a hanging piece that can hold all your beauty essentials. $145, Victorinox.

Courtesy Victorinox
Banana Republic Goop Edit Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt

This twist on the classic white button down is a good travel wardrobe staple. $74.50, Goop.

GlamSquad Bon Voyage Travel Kit

A three-piece TSA-approved set for all your hair dilemmas, including texturizing spray, dry shampoo and hairspray. $26, GlamSquad.

Courtesy GlamSquad

David Lerner High Waisted Leather Leggings

Finding leggings that are both comfy and stylish isn't always easy, but this (vegan!) leather pair is perfect for your en-route outfit as well as a chic look for while you're away. $110, David Lerner.

Courtesy David Lerner
Highborn Défumeé Body Mist

This aromatic body oil mist is composed of palo santo and sandalwood to purify and calm, which is much appreciated during hectic travels. $42, Highborn.

Courtesy Highborn

Consider the Wldflwrs Big Dot Ring

Instead of lugging clunky bauble options with you on your next trip, keep it simple with a classic ring like this delicate gold piece. $256, Consider the Wldflwrs.

Courtesy Consider the Wldflwrs

KATLA Máney Husky Sweatshirt

The sustainable brand's cozy sweatshirt is part of its Icelandic animals series. Each piece has a unique tracking number where you can learn about the history of the top. $200, KATLA.

Courtesy KATLA
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Don’t fret if you’re getting bored of packing the same old travel outfits and products every single time you’re on the go, because we’ve found a few new classics you can easily add to your usual array. From GlamSquad’s hair essentials set and Onia’s latest swim drop to vegan leather leggings and a soothing body mist, these are the travel pieces we love right now.

