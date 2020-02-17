Josh Lucas Sold His Eco-Friendly Los Angeles Home for $2.2 Million

Josh Lucas just sold his eco-friendly Laurel Canyon home. Scroll through to see inside.















Josh Lucas is saying farewell to his longtime Los Angeles abode. The Sweet Home Alabama and Ford v Ferrari actor recently offloaded his eco-friendly Laurel Canyon home, which he’s owned for nearly 20 years.

Lucas sold the 2,835-square-foot Los Angeles home for $2.2 million, which is just a touch under the $2.3 million asking price. It’s also a serious profit from the $452,000 he paid for the gated three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house back in 2002.

He did, however, invest quite a bit in renovations, as he brought in Interform Architecture to transform the circa-1924 property using exclusively green, eco-friendly design principles, with a focus on sustainability, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Jacqueline Tager.

The gallery-style eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry, plus a breakfast nook and a small wine fridge. The open living and entertaining area features a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace, and is adjacent to a dining space. An additional, separate den has a fireplace.

The master suite occupies the entire second floor of the home, with a seating area and a bathroom with double sinks and a glass-enclosed tub and shower. It also has direct access to a large wraparound balcony, with al fresco seating options.

Floor-to-ceiling walls bi-fold walls open to the outside, where there is a saltwater pool, patio, spa and entertaining areas.

The Sotheby’s listing also notes that this house’s history goes back beyond Lucas’ ownership, as it’s “rumored to be the home where Jim Morrison had their legendary [first] and last encounter.”

Don’t expect Lucas to make any big Los Angeles real estate purchases anytime soon, as he’s not currently residing on the West Coast. Lucas relocated to Bali last year, so that his son could attend a special environmentally-conscious school. Hopefully, he’s found a better housing situation than when he first got to Indonesia—there was a rather terrifying spider incident in the family’s original rental.