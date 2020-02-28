Take the Leap: Why 2020’s Leap Day Is Crowded With Weddings

Leap Year comes but once every four years. And Leap Day, February 29, is not a national holiday anywhere. But that doesn’t stop the special day from being a highly coveted date for marrying couples to set their weddings on. Even better, this year’s Leap Day falls on a Saturday (last time it fell on a Monday), which provides just one more reason for a full-fledged celebration.

A small chapel in Las Vegas, for example, has more than 70 weddings and vow renewal ceremonies scheduled for Saturday alone. “We wanted to do something truly epic for Leap Day, especially since it falls on a Saturday,” Donne Kerestic, CEO of the chapel in question, Chapel of the Flowers, said in a press release this week announcing a skydiving contest called “Take the Leap Day Wedding Contest” in the spirit of the special day.

At online wedding registry Zola, orders have been going through the roof from couples who plan to tie the knot on February 29.

“Couples love any date that includes a special pattern or significance,” Jennifer Spector, Zola’s director of brand, told Observer. “Choosing a date with a special pattern or holiday means your partner has literally no excuse to forget your anniversary.”

“This year, February is a particularly popular month to get married because it’s full of special dates like 02/02/20 and 02/22/20,” Spector added. “Valentine’s Day is also becoming an increasingly popular wedding date, especially because it fell on a Friday this year.”

Zola has seen a surge in demand for winter-themed decorations, such as feathers, jewel-toned bridesmaid dresses and romantic lighting, from couples who’ve had their big day in February, Spector said.

The origin of Leap Day dates back to approximately 2,000 years ago when ancient Roman leader Julius Caesar introduced it to the calendar to balance out the small discrepancy between the 365-day solar calendar and the Earth’s actual orbit time around the sun.