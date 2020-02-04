Meadowood Napa Valley Is Still the Most Stylish Hotel in Wine Country

Just a glimpse at one of the many, many courses for guests who score a reservation at The Restaurant at Meadowood.



















There’s no shortage of plush hotels throughout Napa, but there’s a reason Meadowood continues to be a standout. The luxe five-star resort occupies 250 acres of picturesque land in St. Helena, and has welcomed guests like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Derek Jeter.

It’s easy to see why guests always want to return to the lavish estate. It’s ultra private, and if you’re not interested in driving around to multiple wineries during your stay, you could easily entertain yourself without having to leave Meadowood at all. Of course, for those of us that want to explore a bit, the hotel is mere minutes from the town of St. Helena, and Meadowood just so happens to have private drivers to take guests around.

While a fondness for vino is highly recommended, there’s plenty to do at the Relais & Châteaux hotel other than sip wine. The sprawling resort’s amenities range from multiple hiking trails, seven tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, award-winning spa and two championship croquet lawns, which you’ll actually see guests using quite often. The hotel, which just completed new renovations, is also home to the famed Restaurant at Meadowood, with its multiple Michelin stars and 1,200-bottle wine cellar.

Here’s everything to know about the dreamy Napa getaway.

All of the ultra charming rooms are outfitted with fireplaces and private decks.

The hotel is composed of just 85 unique rooms, suites and cottages. They’re all cozy and comfortable, with beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces and neutral colors, as well as marble bathrooms. There are 17 types of accommodations, with rates starting at $750 a night for the 590-square-foot Hillside Room, which features a California king bed, fireplace and private deck. There’s also the $1,175 a night Woodland Suite, with separate sleeping and living rooms and a wood-burning fireplace, plus a furnished deck, or the even more luxurious Hillside Terrace Suite ($1,375 a night), with a sitting area, private kitchen, two fireplaces, two bathrooms and two decks, which are reached via French doors. Make sure you order room service at least once during your stay, if only because it’s delivered in a picture-perfect picnic basket presentation.

The most luxurious stay is in the two-bedroom Estate Suite, which starts at $3,650 a night.

The $3,650 a night, 2,960-square-foot Estate Two-Bedroom is the fanciest suite at Meadowood. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and three bathrooms, including one with a soaking tub and a separate indoor-outdoor shower, plus three patios that come to a grand total of 870 square feet of outdoor space.

Spa therapists customize personal treatment plans in private suites.

The award-winning Meadowood Spa transformed all its treatment rooms into suites, so the pampering experience is über private and relaxing. There are also two relaxation gardens, with sitting rooms, a steam room, sauna and mineral soaking pool. Reaching peak tranquility is definitely pricey; treatments range from $225 to $1,235. We recommend the 90-minute Essential Journey, which begins with a consultation with your spa therapist, who will design a personal treatment plan based on your needs. The options include a detoxifying wrap, hydrating massage, mud wraps and more.

The 10-course tasting menu at the three–Michelin star restaurant is one of the most exclusive (and expensive) reservations in Napa.

The Restaurant at Meadowood, helmed by chef Christopher Kostow, boasts no less than three Michelin stars, with an oft-changing tasting menu based on the best fresh, seasonal ingredients. The multi-course meal is one of the most coveted reservations in St. Helena, so if you’re trying to dine at the acclaimed eatery, it’s a good idea to book at least two months ahead. You’ll probably want to start saving up now, as the 12-course tasting menu comes to $350. That’s not including the additional $300 for the traditional wine pairing, or $600 for the curated wine pairing. For those really trying to go all out and splurge, there’s the $600 a person Chef’s Counter menu, where the 20-plus courses are cooked right in front of you.

A less pricey option is the $160 a person four-course bar menu, which is only served at, you guessed it, the Bar. For those looking for a more casual dining experience, there’s always The Grill, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is a bit easier on your wallet.

And the hotel is revealing new renovations later this year.

Meadowood isn’t exactly lacking in luxury, but the hotel just went a step further with their recent pool and fitness upgrades. The new adults-only Hotel Pool is outfitted with lounges and four private cabanas, as well as a hot tub, and there’s full-service attention all day. The adjacent Pool Terrace is also a no kids allowed zone, with a relaxed dining and bar area. Then there’s the Family Pool, which is now neighbored by a new Snack Bar and Bath House, as well as the Club Pool, for those interested in taking a dip and swimming some laps. The 9,500-square-foot fitness center was also recently redone, with expanded locker rooms, a bigger Tea Deck and larger workout spaces. Two of the pools are open now, but guests booking a stay for this summer will get a first glimpse at all the newly upgraded facilities and the bar and restaurant.