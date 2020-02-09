Natalie Portman’s Dress Highlighted Women Shut Out of the Oscars

natalie portman dress

Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

As Steve Martin and Chris Rock so eloquently put it while opening the 92nd Academy Awards tonight: “There was something missing from the list this year: vaginas.” As per Academy custom, this year’s major Oscar nominees were mainly male and white, and while no one’s particularly surprised, Natalie Portman’s dress turned heads at the red carpet by putting the spotlight on women in entertainment who deserve it.

In a viral video tweeted by Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, Portman explained her black-and-gold dress and cape embroidered with the names of the female directors and other creatives who weren’t nominated for the Oscars, from Greta Gerwig (Little Women) to Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

natalie portman dress names

Natalie Portman wears a cape with the names of female film directors who were not nominated for Oscars as she arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told Kaufman on the red carpet. 

The ensemble also included shout-outs to Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

Directors nominated instead are Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite

But do these boys have their names on a Natalie Portman dress? No, they do not. So there.

