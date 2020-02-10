The Most Unforgettable Moments from the 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern saying the Laura Dern-dest things

“Noah wrote a movie about love, and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family and home and hopefully, for all of us, in the name of our planet,” said Laura Dern upon winning an Oscar for her role in Marriage Story. She later added in keeping with a central theme of the night, “If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now!”